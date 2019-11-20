Here's the Moment Amb. Volker 'Took Apart' Dems' Entire Impeachment Case, According to Rep. Turner

With impeachment hearings for President Donald Trump moving at full speed in their second week, the establishment media is scrambling to re-write and re-re-write the narrative as House Democrats’ case with regard to the Ukraine scandal crumbles.

Despite hours of testimony filled with speculation, grandstanding and hearsay — drawn primarily from second- and third-hand witnesses — left-wing media sources have painted each day as a new nightmare for the Trump administration.

One of many offenders, The Guardian reported Tuesday that Democrats were “edging closer to Trump,” somehow claiming “Republican witness backfires” after the testimony of former U.S. special envoy to Ukraine Kurt Volker.

Of course, anyone willing to sign their name to such claims either didn’t watch the testimony or doesn’t live in this reality.

As Ohio Rep. Mike Turner perfectly summarized Tuesday, Volker “took apart” the Democratic Party’s entire legal case against the president in under two minutes of questioning.

WATCH —> Amb. Volker just took apart Democrats’ ENTIRE case. @RepMikeTurner: Did he ever say to you that he was not going to allow aid with the US to go to Ukraine unless there were investigations into Burisma, the Bidens or the 2016 election? VOLKER: No he did not. pic.twitter.com/PA8368ExV6 — Kevin McCarthy (@GOPLeader) November 20, 2019

House Democrats have repeatedly adjusted their allegations against Trump with regard to the Ukraine scandal but, despite playing fast and loose with talking points, the argument remains that the president leveraged U.S. military aid to coerce Ukraine into investigating potential 2020 political opponent Joe Biden.

Thus, Turner argued, so long as the case is based on allegations of such a quid pro quo, “it really only comes down to” two things: Trump’s intentions and statements in retracting the aid and Ukrainian diplomats’ understanding of why said aid was retracted.

Of course, Volker — one of the only witnesses actually present for the July 25 call that supposedly proves the quid pro quo between Trump and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky — revealed Tuesday that neither Trump nor Ukraine’s diplomats claim the reinstatement of aid hinged upon an investigation into Biden.

“Did the President of the United States ever say to you that he was not going to allow aid of the United States to go to the Ukraine, unless there were investigations into Burisma, the Bidens or the 2016 elections,” Turner asked.

“No, he did not,” Volker responded.

“Did the Ukrainians ever tell you that they understood that they would not get a meeting with the President of the United States, a phone call with the President of the United States, military aid or foreign aid from the United States, unless they undertook investigations of Burisma, the Bidens or the 2016 elections,” Turner followed up.

“No, they did not,” Volker again responded.

In response, Turner would say only, “Now, pretty much Ambassador Volker, you just, like, took apart their entire case.”

