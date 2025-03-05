President Donald Trump gave 13-year-old cancer survivor Devarjaye “DJ” Daniel the chance to become an honorary member of the Secret Service during his speech to Congress on Tuesday evening.

Trump said in his remarks that the boy “truly loves our police” and has “always dreamed of becoming a police officer” despite his extensive health challenges.

After Trump introduced him, DJ waved to the crowd as his father hoisted him into the air and as Republican lawmakers cheered.

Trump said that DJ was diagnosed with brain cancer in 2018 and was given only five months to live.

“That was more than six years ago,” Trump said.

“Since that time, DJ and his dad have been on a quest to make his dream come true, and DJ has been sworn in as an honorary law enforcement officer, actually a number of times.”

DJ has indeed been inducted into over 821 law enforcement offices as of last year, according to KTAL-TV in Texas.

He has also endured 13 surgeries in his battle against his incurable brain and spine cancer.

Trump, therefore, granted the boy “the biggest honor of them all,” which was becoming an honorary agent of the Secret Service.

DJ was overwhelmed as Secret Service Director Sean Curran presented him with a badge.

As his dad once more hoisted him in the air, DJ embraced Curran in a massive hug.

That prompted the crowd to chant the young cancer patient’s name.

His father, Theodis Daniel, said in comments to KTAL-TV that his son fights for his life every single day.

“We’ve dedicated our lives and the time that we have left to get people to think about their lives and, you know, just appreciate life and the things that you have,” Daniel said.

“We started off with a goal, something small as 100, and that went so fast, after that, it just kept on going,” the proud father added.

DJ told the news outlet that he will continue “until his gas tank runs out” and will stop “when God calls me home.”

