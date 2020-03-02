Moments After Denying His Perpetual Confusion, Biden Calls Chris Wallace Wrong Name

Former Vice President Joe Biden was defending his perpetual confusion Sunday on Fox News when he mistakenly referred to host Chris Wallace by the wrong name.

The Democratic presidential candidate was making his media rounds after his victory Saturday in the South Carolina primary when he stopped by “FOX News Sunday.”

When speaking with Wallace, Biden apparently confused what show he was on and awkwardly referred to Wallace as “Chuck.”

“Mr. Vice President, thank you. Thanks for your time,” Wallace said to conclude their interview.

Biden responded, “Alright, Chuck, thank you very much.”

Wallace smiled and corrected him: “Alright, it’s Chris, but anyway.”

Biden then said, “I just did ‘Chuck.’ I tell you what, man, these are back-to-back. Anyway, I don’t know how you do it early in the morning.”

BIDEN: “Alright Chuck” WALLACE: “It’s Chris but anyway..” How many Biden Gaffes have there been this week? pic.twitter.com/0itD8OWfzm — Benny (@bennyjohnson) March 1, 2020

Biden had earlier appeared on NBC’s “Meet the Press” with Chuck Todd.

Just moments before the former VP’s verbal blunder on Fox, the 77-year-old was defending his mental state after Wallace questioned him about a number of gaffes he has made recently.

Wallace aired a clip of Biden telling South Carolina voters on Feb. 25, “I’m a Democratic candidate for the United States Senate.”

The former vice president dismissed a notion that the statement was a gaffe, explaining the moment simply lacked “context.”

Biden said he was doing a re-enactment of an old campaign speech he used to deliver while campaigning in Delaware while he was in the Senate.

Wallace then aired a clip of President Donald Trump referring to Biden as “Sleepy Joe” in a questioning of the candidate’s mental state.

“Joe’s not going to be running the government. He’s just going to be sitting in a home someplace and people are going to be running it for him,” Trump said in the clip, which was taken from his speech Saturday at CPAC, Fox reported.

Biden responded to the president by saying he is excited about a potential debate between the two in the fall.

“I can hardly wait to debate him,” Biden said, referring to Trump as a “stable genius.”

“We’ll see who’s sleepy,” he added.

Biden then immediately botched Wallace’s name and seemingly forgot where he was.

Here is the interview in its entirety.

During a week in which Biden endorsed a Senate candidate for president, asked voters to consider him as a candidate for the Senate, claimed that nearly half of the country’s population was killed by guns since 2007 and finally admitted he was never a victim of South Africa’s apartheid, questions about his mental state are valid.

Biden’s penchant for forgetting where he is, whom he is talking to, what he is doing and why he is doing it is concerning, as he is now viewed by many as the Democrats’ lone moderate alternative to radical, self-described “democratic socialist” Sen. Bernie Sanders of Vermont.

A week ago, after Biden’s gaffe about running for Senate, former White House physician Ronny Jackson questioned whether the former vice president might need cognitive testing.

“Remember the cognitive test I gave @realDonaldTrump? The one he aced! Sounds like somebody else might need some testing done!! Scary,” Jackson tweeted.

Remember the cognitive test I gave @realDonaldTrump? The one he aced! Sounds like somebody else might need some testing done!! Scary!! https://t.co/MhantZoHIy — Ronny Jackson (@RonnyJackson4TX) February 25, 2020

In defense of Biden’s “Chuck” gaffe, it is sometimes difficult to tell Chuck Todd and Chris Wallace apart when looking at their political views.

Both men are seemingly driven by a loathing for Trump.

In 2017, Wallace told The Associated Press he was “bothered” by some of his Fox colleagues referring to the establishment media as “fake news.”

Perhaps Biden mistook Fox News for a liberal safe space in a momentary lapse of judgment.

