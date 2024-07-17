Moments Before Trump Took Rally Stage, Huge US Flag Tangled Into Angelic Shape: 'Fingerprints of the Divine'
Some saw an angel. Others saw an eagle. Both groups saw a prophetic message in the chaos that served up a miracle.
The flag that hung high over the stage in Butler, Pennsylvania, on Saturday — where a bullet nearly claimed the life of former President Donald Trump — twisted into what many believe was a divine sign from God.
It did so even before Trump started speaking.
Many interpreted the unexpected vision as an angel:
The flag got tangled today at the Trump rally, before Trump came on stage. Looks like an angel. pic.twitter.com/1BwjHTvotu
— 1776 (@TheWakeninq) July 14, 2024
“We are living in historic times! The fingerprints of the divine all over,” X user Arthur MacWaters said.
— Arthur MacWaters (@ArthurMacwaters) July 14, 2024
Others saw it as the national bird, a bald eagle.
I think it looks more like an eagle.
Also, someone added that lens flare at the end. pic.twitter.com/5Su69dpvfG
— Zachary Johnson (@ZRWJ_) July 14, 2024
Quite possibly, the Holy Spirit provided both opportunities for interpretation so that more would view the vision as a wake-up call? Question reality and make space for the presence of God where none was before?
For believer Aley Wong, the interpretation mattered little. The more important aspect of the magnificent sight was that it confirmed in her mind that the former president is under God’s protection.
“To those who said an ‘eagle,’ it’s fine if that’s what you see. I say it’s a supernatural protection of God,” Wong said. “And I take this, what he lets me see with my natural eyes as a sign, he’s with us. I see an angel registered with me more!”
To those who said an ” eagle,” it’s fine if that’s what you see. I say it’s a supernatural protection of God. And I take this, what he lets me see with my natural eyes as a sign,he’s with us. I see an angel registered with me more!
— Aley Wong (@wong_aley) July 14, 2024
It has plenty of nonbelievers wondering, too.
Given the questionable circumstances surrounding how Trump even encountered the position he found himself in Saturday, as well as how close he came to not surviving, it isn’t surprising that many are shaken from their faithless comfort zones.
A visualization shared on social media shows a stunning portrayal of just how close the former president was to death — and the nation to catastrophe.
NEW: New visualization shows just how close Donald Trump was from losing his life during the Pennsylvania rally.
Trump says he turned his head at the last moment to look at the illegal immigration statistics that were on the big screen.
“That chart that I was going over saved… pic.twitter.com/yqkS6UcPpy
— Collin Rugg (@CollinRugg) July 16, 2024
Undoubtedly, these are historic times.
If Trump’s survival did not result from the grace of divine intervention, he is the luckiest man alive. Even that takeaway speaks volumes.
One minute the rallygoers were mesmerized by an awe-inspiring vision of red, white and blue. The next, Trump was reacting to the unthinkable in a series of events that would ultimately leave an indelible mark on him, the onlookers and the entire world.
How this will change the November election remains to be seen.
There is no denying that a lesser man wouldn’t have risen with his fist in the air, encouraging the public to fight against the evil of which he is standing in the way.
And with that image frozen in voters’ minds and history and Trump continuing to lead according to the polls, it likely would take an act of God to push President Joe Biden over the finish line ahead of the Republican nominee.
