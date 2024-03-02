Momentum Builds Around the Most Important Conservative Boycotts Yet: CVS and Walgreens

In 2023, conservatives showed woke corporate America just what would happen if they were to spend their money elsewhere.

They got the message quickly. Bud Light and Target, two of the hardest-hit brands from last year, are still struggling to rebuild trust. They merely alienated people on the grounds of wokeness, however.

Now, two major pharmacy chains are set to alienate customers via a far more vile escalation of the culture war, if only conservatives are to pay attention. Come this month, they’ll be ending unborn life.

According to Reuters, the two largest pharmacy chains in the United States, CVS and Walgreens, plan to start selling abortion pill mifepristone in certain states later in March. The decision comes after the Food and Drug Administration decided in 2022 that it would allow retail pharmacies to offer the abortion pill for the first time.

While not offering a date, Walgreens announced Friday that within a week, select locations in California, Illinois, Massachusetts, New York and Pennsylvania would be offering the drug.

Meanwhile, Reuters reported that CVS would start offering the prescription in both Massachusetts and Rhode Island “in the weeks ahead” and that the chain plans to “expand to additional states, where allowed by law, on a rolling basis.”

Statements from both President Joe Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris hailed the decision.

“The stakes could not be higher for women across America,” Biden said.

“In the face of relentless attacks on reproductive freedom by Republican elected officials, Vice President Harris and I will continue to fight to ensure that women can get the health care they need, to defend the Food and Drug Administration’s independent and evidence-based approval and regulation of mifepristone, and to restore the protections of Roe v. Wade in federal law.”

Harris, meanwhile, said she and Biden “remain committed to defending access to reproductive health care, including medication abortion.

“Our Administration will not waver in our dedication to preserving access to essential medication and defending the FDA’s independent, evidence-based approval and regulation of safe and effective drugs.”

Whether or not it’s safe is a matter that’s being decided in the courts, it’s worth noting; a group called the Alliance for Hippocratic Medicine and other organizations are currently suing the FDA over inadequate consideration of the risks during the initial review of the drug in 2000 or when it removed some of the restrictions on it in 2022.

Prior to that, mifepristone could only be dispensed from clinics. Now, in addition to retail pharmacies, the Biden administration wants the drug to be dispensed via mail and telemedicine appointments, too. That decision was blocked by the New Orleans-based 5th Circuit Court of Appeals — and Katie Kraschel, a Northeastern University law professor Reuters interviewed, said that retail pharmacies would have to stop selling the drug if the Supreme Court upholds the ban.

That being said, the retail pharmacies — CVS and Walgreens in particular — will face a bigger problem if people begin to notice that they’ve essentially become a Planned Parenthood with toothpaste and cough syrup.

“Time to boycott CVS and Walgreens,” said March for Life via its official social media account on Friday.

“Pharmacies should be places that provide medication to help life, not end it. Also, they shouldn’t be in the business of jeopardizing the health of thousands of women through the unregulated distribution of toxic drugs. Just a thought.”

Time to boycott CVS and Walgreens. Pharmacies should be places that provide medication to help life, not end it. Also, they shouldn’t be in the business of jeopardizing the health of thousands of women through the unregulated distribution of toxic drugs. Just a thought. pic.twitter.com/cKqR3JbVsY — March for Life (@March_for_Life) March 1, 2024

Other organizations and users had similar thoughts:

Time to boycott CVS and Walgreens for being complicit in an agenda that facilitates the genocide of the unborn in America. Offering abortifacients for purchase at local drugstores across the country is beyond the pale.https://t.co/HcUYkwmxkx — Liberty Counsel (@libertycounsel) March 1, 2024

CVS and WALGREENS; time to BOYCOTT for administering the ABORTION PILL. SHAME ON YOU 😡 — edanger (@ErikaDangerfie4) March 1, 2024

And the effects of more people noticing could be huge. Keep in mind that these are the two largest pharmacy chains in the United States. Then keep in mind that already, over half of the abortions in America are done via medication, according to NBC News.

We, as conservatives, wouldn’t buy beer from a company because it decided to venture into wokeness and a partnership with a transgender “influencer.” Why, then, would we get our drugs from two chains that have decided to literally kill the most vulnerable form of life — the unborn?

Mifepristone, after all, is orders of magnitude worse than Mulvaney. It’s time these two pharmaceutical giants found out what the Christian conservative dollar means to their bottom line — and acted accordingly. America is starting to notice what they’re up to. They need to keep noticing.

