Moms for Kavanaugh Come Forward with Powerful Video To Show Support

In a powerful show of support for Supreme Court nominee Brett Kavanaugh, CatholicVote.org has released a video titled “Moms for Kavanaugh.”

The video began with heartwarming images of mothers and their sons, from infancy all the way up through adolescence and adulthood.

“We are mothers,” reads a caption across the screen.

“We give everything for our sons. No sacrifice is too great. We watch them grow into men of virtue, integrity, and courage. Until finally their sacrifices, hard work and perseverance become their greatest dreams.”

The scene quickly became dark, with audio clips from Kavanaugh’s Senate hearing, and from the protesters and political pundits who insisted that “all women” must be believed and their accusations accepted.

On the screen flashes the words, “If it can happen to him, it can happen to our sons, brothers, husbands, fathers. It can happen to you.”

The video’s message tapped into concern that many have voiced, namely that if unsubstantiated allegations can be used to try and destroy Kavanaugh, they can be used to destroy any man.

Amazing. I have one child, a son. A decorated Marine. If he was falsely accused, I would make Kavanaugh look like a kitten in testimony #IStandWithBrett #MomsForKavanaugh — Knuckles (@NYMobdoll) October 5, 2018

Stunning ad.. and true. — DSNicol (@Dsnicol2) October 5, 2018

Despite the complete lack of evidence in Christine Blasey Ford’s sexual assault allegations against Kavanaugh, many have been labeled him a rapist and treated him as guilty from the moment the allegations were made.

Republican senators and political pundits have repeatedly reminded both their colleagues in the Senate and the American people that Kavanaugh, like all Americans accused of a crime, deserves the presumption of innocence.

Dozens of women who knew Kavanaugh, beginning from his childhood all the way up to women who have worked under him in the past, have also vouched for his integrity and character.

Despite hostile opposition, Kavanaugh’s was confirmed Saturday with a 50-48 vote.

