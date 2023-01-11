Mom's Teen Basketball Player Son Had Blood Clots in Brain, Now There's Another, And She Blames 1 Thing

In the spring of 2021, Everest Romney had a bright future.

The 6-foot-9 sophomore played on Corner Canyon High School’s basketball team in Draper, Utah. The 17-year-old told a TV interviewer he had high hopes for getting a scholarship to play college basketball.

Then, on April 21 of that year, he got the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccination.

By that evening, Everest was feeling neck pain and swelling. Within days, he developed “extreme migraines,” KSL-TV reported in May 10, 2021.

Cherie Romney said her son had been “100 percent healthy” up until then, KSL reported.

Nine days after receiving the vaccine, Everest wound up in Primary Children’s Hospital in Salt Lake City with three blood clots in and near his brain, according to KSTU-TV.

At the time, his mom was hesitant to blame the vaccine itself. She told KSTU that her son’s case was still being reviewed and that the cause of the blood clots seemed to be a “perfect storm” of conditions.

Now, nearly two years later, she believes the link has been confirmed. “Medical records state adverse reaction to the vaccine,” she said in a Jan. 3 post on Facebook.







Contrary to the hopes to which the family clung in 2021, Everest’s health problems have continued — and even increased to include cardiac complications.

Just last week, on Jan. 3, Cherie Romney added an update to Facebook.

“Just left the Emergency Room TODAY,” she wrote. “Everest has another blood clot, a deep vein in his right leg & they have confirmed his heart is still damaged. Referral to a cardiologist – more to come about his heart as it seems the damage from the inflammation may be permanent. Never mind the [effects] of the traumatic brain injury he still deals with on a daily basis.”

Indulging in a bit of sarcasm, Romney continued, “Thanks Covid vaccine, thanks to the US government. My former 6’9” basketball player is no longer a basketball player & he is back on blood thinners starting tonight. So glad I was doing ‘the right thing’ & protecting him from Covid, bummer that the lies about that have altered his life forever & almost killed him.

“Covid never even made him sick.”







On Thursday, she added another update.

“Everest was back in the ER today. He was [admitted] to the hospital for the night for observation. His deep vein thrombosis has moved to his lungs. He is at St Mark’s Hospital tonight, with multiple pulmonary emboli. Tomorrow – hematologist & cardiologist. Hopefully home soon.”







Romney also added a post reflecting back on her son’s first hospitalization in 2021.

“Everest in the ICU in April 2021,” she wrote. “Blood clots in his brain.

“We need to tell the truth about what we are being told to put in our children’s bodies.

“Medical records clearly state the cause. This is truth, our truth, not misinformation. But if I write it here, this post may be silenced.”







Compounding the family’s worries, Romney said her husband, Preston, also was hospitalized “with over 100 blood clots in his lungs” the weekend after Everest was discharged from the hospital in May 2021, the U.K.’s Daily Mail reported that June. Preston received a Moderna shot, she said.

According to that report, her husband had to have a quarter of his lungs removed to treat the clots. He was later released in stable condition.

The concerned wife and mother indicated she has only recently publicly shared the controversial information about medical issues being vaccine-related because of the extensive censorship in the mainstream media and on social media.

“In 2021, everyone who talked about this had their social media pages frozen,” Romney said.

“We need truth in reporting these events. It is not rare & it happened to us.”

Despite increasing reports of young people in age groups targeted by vaccine mandates suffering unusual health episodes and even dying suddenly, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention continues to maintain on its website that “COVID-19 vaccines are safe and effective.”

The CDC acknowledges that some “rare” adverse side effects have occurred, including anaphylaxis, blood clots, myocarditis and pericarditis (inflammation of tissue in and around the heart) and Guillain-Barre Syndrome (a nervous system disorder than can cause weakness or paralysis).

It concludes, however, that “reports of death after COVID-19 vaccination are rare” and that the “benefits of vaccination outweigh the risks.”

Cherie Romney doesn’t agree.

“You all know someone this happened to,” she said in a reply to a comment on one of her Facebook posts. “It’s not as rare as people think. It is true & it is not misinformation.”

She even offered to share her son’s medical records “with anyone who wants to see for themselves.”

Reflecting on her family’s journey since 2021, Romney acknowledged that her son “is lucky to be alive today but his life will never be the same.”

