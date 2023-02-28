'Money-Obsessed' Meghan 'Disappointed' After Learning Secret About Prince Harry - Report

Meghan, Duchess of Sussex, was chagrined to learn that Prince Harry did not have oodles of cash for her to spend, according to one royal expert.

Tom Bower, author of the book, “Revenge: Meghan, Harry and the War Between the Windsors,” said Meghan, whom he called “money-obsessed,” expected the royal family would have vast sums of ready cash.

“Her great surprise and disappointment was that Prince Harry had very little money. She had imagined he would be worth hundreds of millions, if not billions, and she is having to make up for it now,” he said, according to the U.K. Daily Mail.

The Mail estimated that as a working member of the royal family, Harry earned about £2.3 million per year.

“She wants to ride in the big Cadillacs, the private jets on command. At the moment she needs to scrounge for those sorts of things,” he said.

Bower said Meghan and Harry are trying to cash in on their fame before it fades.

“It’s cynical, as was the whole departure from Britain and is the whole of this Netflix series and the book. What we’re seeing is an extraordinary marketing campaign by Meghan, whose number one interest is herself, and her second interest is money,” he said, according to GB News.

“And the question is how will she make a lot of money in a short period of time to make sure she doesn’t need always to parade herself as the victim of the royal family,” he said.

Bower said Meghan is “always looking for other business opportunities. And what’s interesting is the people she goes to who are going to maximize Meghan’s popularity. She is very shrewd and clever. She’s always looking for opportunities and for people who can help her.”

Time is not on the couple’s side, he said.

“This is peak money-making time. [They] want to be able to maintain this new lavish lifestyle for the rest of our lives. So [they] have to make a lot of money and fast,” he said.

Meghan will probably never make all of what she wants, he predicted.

“What is terrible for the Sussexes is they haven’t got really that much money compared to the other investors. I mean, if they’ve got $30 million amongst the A-listers who are billionaires, that is just a year’s expenditure on food and living. So they’re poor compared to their neighbors, and Meghan feels that. She was dissatisfied with Frogmore. She wanted a palace, not 5 cottages knocked into a sort of small home in Windsor,” he said.

Bower said Harry’s perspective is unclear.

“So she is really looking for the big time. The question is whether Harry appreciates that, whether he really wants to go along that ride,” he said.

Bower said Harry and Markle have the potential to damage the May 6 coronation for King Charles III, according to the Daily Mail.

“I think if [Charles] allows Harry to come to the coronation, it is going to ruin the coronation. It’ll be overshadowed by Harry’s presence and Meghan’s, too. So I think Charles has to make a decision now,” he said, adding, “I think that people are on the whole getting sick to death of Harry.”

