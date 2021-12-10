Share
Monkees Singer Michael Nesmith Dead at 78

 By Cameron Arcand  December 10, 2021 at 12:29pm
Michael Nesmith, singer and songwriter for the Monkees, a rock band that defined the mid-20th century, died Friday at 78.

A spokesman told BBC News that Nesmith died of heart failure at his home in Carmel Valley, California.

The singer’s family released a statement to Rolling Stone, saying he died “peacefully.”

“With infinite love we announce that Michael Nesmith has passed away this morning in his home, surrounded by family, peacefully and of natural causes,” the statement said.

“We ask that you respect our privacy at this time and we thank you for the love and light that all of you have shown him and us.”

According to Rolling Stone, the Texas native helped write some of the Monkees’ most well-known songs, including “Mary, Mary” and “The Girl I Knew Somewhere.”

The band was known for hits such as “I’m a Believer” and “Last Train to Clarksville.”

Nesmith was touring as recently as last month.

“It is with deep sadness that I mark the passing of Michael Nesmith,” his manager, Andrew Sandoval, tweeted.

“We shared many travels and projects together over the course of 30 years, which culminated in a Monkees farewell tour that wrapped up only a few weeks ago.

“That tour was a true blessing for so many. And in the end I know that Michael was at peace with his legacy which included songwriting, producing, acting, direction & so many innovative ideas and concepts.

“I am positive the brilliance he captured will resonate and offer the love and light towards which he always moved. Nez expressed the highest part of his being through his voice.”

Sandoval concluded his statement with a quote from Nesmith, thanking his fans.

“Thank you for the times you gave me, thank you for the tears you saved me, please take this song as my thanks to you.”

