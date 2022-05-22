Share
News

Monkeypox Quarantine Now in Effect, Outbreak Linked to Public Event

 By Jack Davis  May 22, 2022 at 10:33am
Share

Belgium introduced a compulsory 21-day monkeypox quarantine after three cases of the disease were discovered in the small European nation last week.

Fourteen nations now have recorded cases of the smallpox-like disease, according to the Daily Mail.

The Belgian cases were linked to a festival for gay men that took place in Antwerp.

“There’s reason to assume that the virus has been brought in by visitors from abroad to the festival after recent cases in other countries,” organizers of The Darklands Festival posted on its website, according to Newsweek.

On Saturday, the microbiologist Emmanuel André said a fourth person in Belgium had been found with monkeypox, according to Politico.

Trending:
Massive Peanut Butter Recall Issued After People Begin Falling Ill, Here's How to Tell If You Need to Trash Yours

WHO Regional Director for Europe Dr. Hans Kluge said Friday that the virus may keep spreading during summer festivals and parties, Newsweek reported.

As of Saturday, there were 92 confirmed cases and 28 suspected cases of monkeypox in 12 nations where the disease is not normally found, the Daily Mail reported.

Monkeypox results in lesions on the skin, as well as a fever, sore muscles and a headache.

Professor David Heymann of The London School of Hygiene & Tropical Medicine said the disease is spreading in a new way.

Are we prepared for this new disease?

“What seems to be happening now is that it has got into the population as a sexual form, as a genital form, and is being spread as are sexually transmitted infections, which has amplified its transmission around the world,” he said.

Dr. Claire Dewsnap, the president of the British Association for Sexual Health and HIV, told The Express that cases are only going to grow.

“There is going to be more diagnoses over the next week,” she said. “How many is hard to say. What worries me the most is there are infections across Europe, so this has already spread.”

“It’s already circulating in the general population. Getting on top of all those people’s contacts is a massive job,” she explained.

The disease has already reached the United States.

Related:
Body of American Pilot Killed in World War II Recovered 78 Years Later

One monkeypox infection has been confirmed in Massachusetts, and at least one of two New York City cases is suspected of being monkeypox, according to CNN.

One expert said the spread is a surprise, according to the Associated Press.

“I’m stunned by this. Every day I wake up, and there are more countries infected,” said Oyewale Tomori, a virologist and former head of the Nigerian Academy of Science.

“This is not the kind of spread we’ve seen in West Africa, so there may be something new happening in the West,” he said.

“We’ve never seen anything like what’s happening in Europe,” said Christian Happi, director of the African Centre of Excellence for Genomics of Infectious Diseases. “We haven’t seen anything to say that the transmission patterns of monkeypox have been changing in Africa. So if something different is happening in Europe, then Europe needs to investigate that.”

Truth and Accuracy

Submit a Correction →



We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.

Tags:
, , , , ,
Share
Jack Davis
Contributor, News
Jack Davis is a freelance writer who joined The Western Journal in July 2015 and chronicled the campaign that saw President Donald Trump elected. Since then, he has written extensively for The Western Journal on the Trump administration as well as foreign policy and military issues.
Jack Davis is a freelance writer who joined The Western Journal in July 2015 and chronicled the campaign that saw President Donald Trump elected. Since then, he has written extensively for The Western Journal on the Trump administration as well as foreign policy and military issues.
Jack can be reached at jackwritings1@gmail.com.
Location
New York City
Languages Spoken
English
Topics of Expertise
Politics, Foreign Policy, Military & Defense Issues




White House Scrambles to Walk Back Biden's Commitment to War
Tesla Bursts Into Flames at Stoplight, Driver Forced to Kick Out Window to Escape Electric Car Fire
Monkeypox Being Identified in New State, Authorities Rushing to Confirm Point of Infection
Rubio Accuses Google of Directly Influencing Elections, Censoring Majority of Emails to His Supporters
Monkeypox Outbreaks Being Linked to LGBT Pride Parade, Fetish Festival
See more...

Conversation