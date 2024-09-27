A biannual outdoors event ended in chaos and multiple felony charges after a monster truck rampage left people and vehicles crushed.

The incident started at the Sept. 20 “Rednecks with Paychecks” off-road event in Montague County, Texas.

Deputies from the Montague County Sheriff’s Office were dispatched to the scene after authorities were alerted to a large monster truck striking people and vehicles at the event.

When deputies arrived, KFDX-TV reported they found Jonathan Earl Reid, a 36-year-old native of Crockett, detained by event security.

Witnesses told authorities that Reid initially struck a utility terrain vehicle at the park where the private Rednecks with Paychecks event was being held. They said the collision sparked a heated argument between Reid and multiple other individuals.

According to the accounts, Reid asserted, “If the vehicle doesn’t have an eight-foot flag on it, I can hit it.”

Reid reportedly climbed back into his vehicle and hit the UTV again, and witnesses said people began throwing objects at his monster truck.

Video of the incident picked up at about this moment. The monster truck could be seen reversing before plowing through the parting crowd and over other vehicles and UTVs.

The clip has been circulating around social media, gaining millions of views so far.

Mad dude runs over jeep pic.twitter.com/f5FDQkRxV5 — Human Nature (@Human101Nature) September 22, 2024

Reid allegedly drove right over a Jeep SUV, crushing it and striking one of the two people scrambling to escape from the front of the vehicle.

Witnesses said Reid continued his rampage, crushing another UTV and hitting another victim.

According to KAUZ-TV, Montague County Sheriff Marshall Thomas, Reid continued to strike people and property.

Thomas said Reid was intoxicated during the rampage.

In total, authorities reported five victims: a 26-year-old female and 38-year-old male, both from Hutchinson, Kansas; a 43-year-old male from Copperas Cove, Texas; and a 67-year-old female and 43-year-old male, both from Hobbs, New Mexico.

Only two of those struck or crushed in the incident were injured seriously enough to require hospitalization at Muenster Hospital.

Reid now faces five felony charges stemming from the rampage, all counts of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon.

Reid was released after posting a $200,000 bond.

