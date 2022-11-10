Montana Votes to Allow Babies to Die on Operating Table if They Survive an Abortion Attempt

In one of the most disappointing results of Tuesday’s election, a deep-red state voted against a law that would have protected infants born alive during botched abortions.

On Tuesday, voters in Montana rejected Legislative Referendum 131, which would have required that medical treatment be given to infants who survive attempted abortions.

Conservatives and pro-lifers expressed shock and dismay at the outcome, with Daily Wire senior editor Cabot Phillips writing on Twitter, “We deserve the judgment we will face for our wickedness.”

This decision was just wrong and disturbing. Now a state has not only legalized the killing of the unborn but the negligence of born babies as well.

Unfortunately, this was not the only disappointment that awaited the pro-life cause on Tuesday.

In Kentucky, another deep-red state, voters decided to reject Amendment 2, which would have declared that there is no constitutional right to an abortion.

Meanwhile, California, Michigan and Vermont all voted to enshrine the “right to abortion” in their state constitutions.

Abortion was a hot issue in this election following the Supreme Court’s overturning of the 1973 Roe v. Wade decision, which legalized abortion nationwide.

Democrats made the protection of “abortion rights” a top priority in their campaigns, even going so far as to describe their pro-life opponents as “extremists” for their opposition to abortion.

Tuesday’s election results demonstrate the deep spiritual and moral rot in our nation, not just in left-wing havens like California, but in deep-red states like Montana as well.

In the midst of these results and as our minds are drawn to the fast approaching Christmas season, I am reminded of the story of King Herod.

It was Herod’s megalomania that caused him to kill all the infants in Bethlehem in an attempt the kill the Christ child. Matthew’s Gospel describes the slaughter, echoing the words of the Prophet Jeremiah: “A voice was heard in Ramah, weeping and loud lamentation, Rachel weeping for her children; she refused to be comforted, because they are no more” (Matthew 2:18).

We are a nation filled with Herods, those whose selfishness has allowed the slaughter of untold millions of children in the last 50 years all in the name of “women’s rights” and “equality.”

Much like Herod was judged harshly at the end of his life, we too, as Phillips said, deserve any judgment that we get for permitting this outrage to take place.

Our nation is in need of a deep spiritual conversion. We pray for the soul of our nation, that we all may someday be free from this great evil.

