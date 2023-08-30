They say in politics, there are no “do-overs,” but if anyone ever needed one, it would be President Joe Biden.

Although the president tried to stay out of the public eye for the most part, vacationing on the beach or up in the mountains, he might have had a better month if he had just stayed in bed the whole time.

It’s bad enough when you read it piecemeal as it happens, but when everything that happened this month is put together, it’s astounding.

Fox News commentator Jim Nells did a great job of putting together the greatest flops of Biden’s month in a piece titled, “Joe Biden’s terrible, horrible, no good, very bad month.”

Here are the highlights (or lowlights) of Biden’s August, starting with the “cringy” and going up to the “how the heck does he come back from this.”

At a ceremony at the Grand Canyon in Arizona, the president forgot how many wonders of the world there are, stating, “Folks, it’s not hyperbole to suggest that there is no national treasure — none that is grander than the Grand Canyon — one of the Earth’s nine wonders.”

“Literally,” he added, just in case anyone missed the point.

Biden just said that there are 9 Wonders Of The World and the Grand Canyon is one of them.

Who is going to tell him? pic.twitter.com/JQ8aCB3ze7 — I Meme Therefore I Am 🇺🇸 (@ImMeme0) August 8, 2023

Later that day, the president told Stephanie Abrams, a reporter from The Weather Channel, that he had declared a national emergency on climate change.

JUST IN: Donald Trump says he believes President Joe Biden has “gone MAD” as he suggests that Biden has the I.Q. of a first grader. “I think that Crooked Joe Biden is not only dumb and incompetent, I believe he has gone MAD, a stark raving Lunatic…” “It is not even believable… pic.twitter.com/ucjXbMx5W2 — Collin Rugg (@CollinRugg) August 10, 2023

Other Biden blunders included the president attempting to correct an announcer who accurately referred to Fumio Kishida as the Prime Minister of Japan. Biden apparently thought he was the President of Japan and addressed him as such.

Joe Biden made an unhealthy number of blunders in his speech today. First he claimed that “America first” policies weakened America. Then he misidentified the Prime Minister of Japan as the President of Japan. He was quickly rebuffed by Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida.… pic.twitter.com/qlIIkm6L77 — Ian Miles Cheong (@stillgray) August 19, 2023

But’s that just the start.

The White House’s annual report to Congress on White House Office staff’s yearly salaries proved that Biden was right about one thing. There really is gender discrimination in the workplace — if you work at the White House.

An analysis of the report in the Wall Street Journal showed that women in the White House earned 80 cents for every $1 paid to men on average.

The White House recently released its annual report to Congress on White House Office staff’s yearly salaries. An analysis of the report revealed a striking gender pay gap, with women making 80¢ for every $1 paid to men on average.https://t.co/EEEWhL9qw1 — The Hilltop (@TheHilltopHU) August 28, 2023

On top of that, Politico revealed that Hunter Biden’s legal team has cautioned prosecutors that, in the event of criminal charges against him, they would summon President Biden to testify in his son’s defense.

Chris Clark, the lawyer representing Hunter, stated in the letter reviewed by Politico that if the Justice Department pursued charges against Hunter, the President of the United States would be compelled to provide testimony as a witness.

And speaking of Hunter Biden, the New York Post cited a report stating that Joe Biden knows who brought the bag of cocaine into the White House. The person is in the “‘Biden family orbit’ — and the president allegedly knows who it is” the publication reported.

🚨BREAKING: Report claims White House cocaine belonged to someone in the ‘Biden family orbit’ and Joe knows exactly who left it there. pic.twitter.com/2Pjo11n7cQ — Benny Johnson (@bennyjohnson) August 9, 2023

But it gets worse.

A shocking revelation has recently emerged through a letter from the National Archives and Records Administration, suggesting that President Joe Biden may have utilized pseudonyms in approximately 5,400 emails and electronic records during his time as vice president.

According to the Daily Mail, the revelation came in response to a Freedom of Information Act (FOIA) request filed by the Southeastern Legal Foundation (SLF), aiming to uncover emails related to aliases Biden has used, including Robin Ware, Robert L. Peters, and JRB Ware.

The specific emails have not yet been provided, which leads us to believe that the following months may not be that great for the president either.

But of all the no-good, horrible things that may have happened to, or as a result of Joe Biden, the worst was undoubtedly his handling of the Maui disaster caused by the wildfires.

With over 100 people confirmed dead and nearly 1,000 people still missing, Joe Biden complained that the ground was too hot and then went on to tell a story about a kitchen fire in which he nearly lost his cat and his Corvette, which wasn’t even true.

Biden to Maui: I lost my house too.

Sorry Joe it didn’t happen! pic.twitter.com/zk87wxwRF4 — Dave Harley (@dcalrider) August 22, 2023

The president’s tone-deaf, callous approach to this human tragedy cannot be overstated.

To top it all, extending federal relief to Maui residents may be contingent on passing a bill giving $24.1 billion more to Ukraine, while Maui residents will receive a pittance in the form of a one-time $700 check.

Warning: This video contains language that may be considered offensive.

“I think Joe Biden should take his $700, get back on the f***ing plane and go home…$700 compared to all the millions he’s giving Ukraine?” A local resident of Maui, Hawai’i speaks out after Joe Biden’s mismanagement of the widlfires there. pic.twitter.com/0S3mAVDkS0 — MintPress News (@MintPressNews) August 25, 2023

It’s no wonder that the last horrible thing on the list is the result of a recent CNN poll, which indicated that 75 percent of Democratic and Democrat-leaning voters prefer a different nominee for the party in the 2024 election rather than Biden.

Actually, that poll came out a little earlier than August but it is included here because although it may be bad news for Biden, it is very good news for the rest of America.

CORRECTION, Aug. 30, 2023: President Joe Biden claimed he almost lost his Corvette in a house fire. An earlier version of this article misidentified the car as a Camaro.

