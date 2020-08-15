Decades of tyrannical rule in China have finally boiled over, with the communist powerhouse now testing how far it can push its twisted definition of law and order.

On July 31, under the authority of the infamous national security law imposed by China’s National People’s Congress, Hong Kong police issued arrest warrants for six overseas activists, including an American citizen.

Authorities issued the warrants about a month after the controversial law’s implementation.

Officials claim the activists participated in activities advocating for Hong Kong independence. All of them are “suspected of inciting secession, colluding with foreign countries or endangering national security,” according to Chinese state-run broadcaster CCTV.

One of the activists wanted by Hong Kong authorities acting under the Chinese NSL law is Samuel Chu, an American citizen who has lived in the United States since 1990.

According to Chu, he never received any official documentation of the warrant, instead finding out about it through the news.

“I actually to this day still have not received any communication,” Chu told National Review. “There’s been no notification or official communication from any Hong Kong authorities or Chinese authorities. So just like the rest of the world, I learned about it from media reports.”

Chu argued that contrary to claims coming from Hong Kong officials, he never pushed for the city’s independence.

Regardless, Chu is still wanted by Hong Kong authorities for his alleged transgressions. While the warrant stands, the activist will not be able to visit family and friends who live in the city.

“I might be the first U.S. citizen to be targeted. I don’t think there is any doubt that I’m not going to be the last,” Chu warned.

The NSL’s extrajudicial authority stems from Article 38 of the NSL, a controversial addition that extends the law’s reach to every person on the face of the planet.

“This Law shall apply to offences under this Law committed against the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region from outside the Region by a person who is not a permanent resident of the Region,” an English copy of the article obtained by The South China Morning Post reads.

While it may seem ineffective, since the likelihood of democratic western nations extraditing to China is low, the law’s use against overseas critics severs them from their own communities.

The stifling of democratic voices will only guarantee that China’s takeover of the city-state will proceed with even less interference.

This latest anti-democracy move comes amid a growing divide between America and China.

As tensions between the two nations reach worrying highs, the world appears ready to fall into a 21st century cold war as American principles of liberty and freedom clash with Chinese authoritarianism.

With American taking a leading role in any potential future conflict, the principles of our national leaders will be more important than ever.

