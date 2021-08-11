Month Before Recall, Unthinkable Move from Newsom Is Being Called a 'Death Wish'

California is at a political crossroads, with voters facing the decision of whether to recall Democratic Gov. Gavin Newsom and possibly replace him with a Republican.

Newsom’s Monday news conference regarding his so-called “California Comeback” plan to solve homelessness was not well received, as some viewed it as an invitation for homeless from around the country to set up shop in the Golden State.

“It’s about getting people off the streets, out of incidents of crisis, and meeting people where they are and to the extent that people want to come here for new beginnings and all income levels, that’s part of the California dream,” he said, according to the Washington Examiner.

“We have a responsibility to accommodate and enliven and inspire, and California’s dream is still alive and well.”

“I’m proud of people from around the world looking at California again for opportunity, and that, again, that should not just be for certain people. All people should aspire to that California dream regardless of their income level and regarding their lot in life.” he continued.

The Examiner pointed out that Los Angeles Sheriff Alex Villanueva, who is a Democrat, took issue with Newsom’s remarks on people of all “income levels” coming to the state.

However liberal the sentiment might be, it should be unthinkable for a state already inundated with homeless.

“Those comments blew us away. We are trying to keep our heads above water, and he goes and says that?” Villanueva told the outlet.

“When he invites the rest of the nation’s homeless to California, that is the death wish.”

The sheriff, who established himself as an outspoken presence during last year’s riots, even expressed that he supports the recall as a “private citizen.”

Los Angeles has been at the heart of California’s homeless crisis, with an estimated 41,000 homeless inside the city limits, according to a KABC-TV March report, which cited Los Angeles Homeless Services Authority.

The state has already spent billions on social programs for the homeless, according to an Aug. 3 KABC report. Except it’s a lack of urgency at state and local levels that has perpetuated the disaster.

Villanueva is correct in his assertion that Newsom is promoting an open-door policy with his rhetoric, and has been for years.

The fact that Newsom waited until a pandemic recovery period and a looming recall election — set for Sept. 14 — to push homeless solutions proves that he has no interest in legitimately serving California residents.

Democratic policies, including high property taxes and leniency toward criminals have made the Golden State a nightmare for many residents, especially those in impoverished areas.

Yet Democrats in both California and Washington, of course, keep supporting their party comrade.

White House Press Sec. Jen Psaki says “we certainly support Gov. Newsom” (D-CA) in the face of his recall election. pic.twitter.com/2octO203bu — The Recount (@therecount) August 11, 2021

The governor has repeatedly slammed the close recall election as a Republican hit job, but has done nothing to prove Democrats like Villanueva wrong.

His political position is tenuous. An Emerson College poll released last week showed a virtual tie among surveyed voters on whether to recall the governor, with conservative Republican and talk show host Larry Elder leading the field of potential replacements.

No doubt aware of his hazard, Newsom is getting desperate to show Californians that he cares more about the issues than himself, and is failing miserably.

Any forward-thinking voter will vote to remove the governor next month.

