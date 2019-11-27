SECTIONS
Months After Left Scoffed at AR-15 for Hog Control, Herd of Boar Kills Woman

A sounder of wild hogs.JMrocek / Getty ImagesA sounder of wild hogs stands in a field. (JMrocek / Getty Images)

By Jared Harris
Published November 27, 2019 at 10:34am
A herd of wild hogs was discovered to be the cause of a Texas woman’s grisly death, and the tragic loss comes only months after the left scoffed at an efficient method of control for the dangerous species.

“In my 35 years, I will tell you it’s one of the worst things I’ve ever seen,” Chambers County Sheriff Brian Hawthorne told gathered reporters Monday.

Hawthorne was addressing the public about a coroner’s findings in the death of 59-year-old Christine Rollins. Her mauled body was discovered outside of a home in rural Anahuac, Texas, where she acted as a caretaker for an elderly couple.

A sounder of feral pigs was behind the gruesome death.

Although it’s not clear exactly what happened before the attack, Rollins was found between her car and the doorway of the home by one of her elderly patients. By the time police arrived, she was already dead.

The death comes only months after some on the left scoffed at the need for AR-15s for protection against the herds.

Although the swine can be captured in traps, these are often prohibitively expensive and require hours of preparation and setup. Firearms can be toted around a property and are able to not only eliminate the hogs but actively protect against them as well.

Twitter user Willie McNabb brought this up when responding to a leftist’s attack on so-called assault weapons.

His reply soon went viral, netting over 25,000 likes and tens of thousands more responses.

The scenario, seemingly absurd to those from cities or areas that don’t have to deal with the feral menace, quickly spawned memes making a complete mockery of McNabb’s response.

Of course, nobody’s laughing now.

The feral hogs are such a problem that many states flooded with them don’t even bother putting limits on hunters pursuing the game.

Are there feral hogs where you live?

Texas, for instance, doesn’t even require a hunting license in certain areas for those going after swine. Hunters in the state are allowed to take as many hogs as possible with any method they want.

Considering the massive sounders hogs wander around in, there’s no doubt that an AR-15 is the right tool for the job.

As long as these animals remain in the country, rural Americans are in danger from the deadly herds. For now, it looks like a firearm is one of the surest methods of defense against these boars.

Jared Harris
Content Editor
Jared has written more than 200 articles and assigned hundreds more since he joined The Western Journal in February 2017. He was an infantryman in the Arkansas and Georgia National Guard and is a husband, dad and aspiring farmer.
