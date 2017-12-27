Months After ‘Mad Dog’ Declared New ‘Annihilation’ Strategy Against ISIS, the Numbers Are In

After the implementation of the new annihilation strategy, fewer than 1,000 fighters from the Islamic State group remain in Iraq and Syria, according to Reuters.

This statistic comes seven months after Secretary of State James Mattis declared the new strategy against the Islamic State group in May of this year.

Three weeks ago, the U.S.-led coalition estimated that fewer than 3,000 fighters remained, and now only a third of that number survive.

“Due to the commitment of the Coalition and the demonstrated competence of our partners in Iraq and Syria, there are estimated to be less than 1,000 ISIS terrorists in our combined joint area of operations, most of whom are being hunted down in the desert regions in eastern Syria and Western Iraq,” an emailed statement from the coalition read.

Both Iraq and Syria have declared victory over the Islamic State group this month after a year of pushing the fighters out of all the towns and villages with the help of foreign and local forces.

Mattis discussed the new annihilation tactics in an interview with CBS in May, outlining the goal of the coalition that ISIS fighters “do not survive the fight.”

“Our strategy right now is to accelerate the campaign against ISIS. It is a threat to all civilized nations,” Mattis said. “We have already shifted from attrition tactics where we shove them from one position to another in Iraq and Syria to annihilation tactics where we surround them.

“Our intention is that the foreign fighters do not survive the fight,” he added.

Since 2014, the U.S. has led an international coalition of airstrikes, according to Reuters. U.S. troops have also advised Iraqi government forces and Syrian Kurdish and Arab groups.

The newest figure of fighters left does not include areas in western Syria controlled by President Bashar al-Assad.

Most of the Islamic State group fighters were killed or captured over the past three years, according to the coalition email sent to Reuters. The coalition asserted that it would not “engage in public speculation” that fighters could have escaped to other countries.

“We can tell you that we are working with our partners to kill or capture all remaining ISIS terrorists, to destroy their network and prevent their resurgence, and also to prevent them from escaping to bordering countries,” the coalition said.

Mattis expanded on the tactics of the U.S. and how important it is for the Iraqi and Syrian forces to keep putting pressure on the Islamic State group.

“The most important thing we are doing now is that we are accelerating this fight,” he said. “We’re going to shatter their sense of invisibility.”

Mattis added to the collection of his frank quotes that gave him the nick name “Mad Dog” in response to CBS host John Dickerson’s question: “What keeps you awake at night?”

“Nothing,” Mattis responded. “I keep other people awake at night.”

One of his other oft-quoted lines came from his time in the Iraq war.

“Be polite, be professional, but have a plan to kill everybody you meet,” he was known to tell Marines under his command.

