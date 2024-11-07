Share
Commentary
Vice President Kamala Harris delivers her concession speech at Howard University in Washington, D.C., on Wednesday.
Commentary
(Demetrius Freeman - The Washington Post / Getty Images)

After Months of Saying Democracy Dies if Trump Wins, Kamala Confirms It Was All a Lie by Admitting 'It's Going to Be OK'

 By Joe Saunders  November 7, 2024 at 7:39am
When Vice President Kamala Harris delivered her speech conceding the presidential election on Wednesday, the biggest message was one the establishment media is going to ignore.

Standing before a crowd of tearful supporters at Washington, D.C.’s, Howard University, Harris pledged herself to the peaceful transfer of power to the incoming President-elect Donald Trump and offered pro forma vows to continue the “fight” for progressive goals.

But the real key was the admission that her failed campaign’s biggest claim was an outright lie — and the lie the American people refused to believe.

Midway through the speech, Harris attempted to reassure her supporters:

“To the young people who are watching, it is OK to feel sad and disappointed, but please know it’s gonna be OK,” she said.

That’s one of the few true statements the woman has spoken over the course of campaign not exactly marked with clarity. With Harris and President Joe Biden being shown the door, the country has a chance to get back to the successful years of the first Trump administration.

After the disastrous experience of the Biden-Harris administration, “it’s going to be OK” is a remarkable understatement.

Should Harris face consequences for her lies?

But the bigger point is that this is coming from a political candidate who cast her opponent as an authoritarian whose return to power would mean the light of freedom going out all over the United States.

To the Harris campaign and its supporters, Trump was the return of Adolf Hitler, and his supporters were literally Nazis (when they weren’t “garbage,” that is).

All of that was parroted in the liberal media. The New York Times turned in its usual libelous performance with pieces carrying headlines like “Amid Talk of Fascism, Trump’s Threats and Language Evoke a Grim Past.” MSNBC’s Chris Hayes jumped in, too, of course.

Turns out, none of that was true, and Harris knew it.

If a “fascist” is taking power, everything isn’t going to be “OK.”

If Nazi stormtroopers are on the verge of sweeping into American cities, “OK” isn’t the word to use.

If the death of democracy Democrats spent the campaign warning about has really come to pass, “OK” definitely isn’t OK.

Some social media users noticed:

The establishment media coverage is certain to gloss over the truth, but it’s undeniable.

What Harris was really saying Wednesday was that her campaign’s charges — amplified by compliant acolytes in the “news” industry — were lies, plain and simple.

And as the results Tuesday showed, with Trump’s historic victory, Americans weren’t buying them.

Joe Saunders
Story Editor
Joe has spent more than 30 years as a reporter, copy editor and metro desk editor in newsrooms in Pennsylvania, West Virginia and Florida. He's been with Liftable Media since 2015.
