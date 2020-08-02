House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, who in May mocked President Donald Trump over the use of the drug hydroxychloroquine to treat COVID-19, on Friday said cannabis is a “proven” remedy.

Perolsi was asked about the House Democratic majority’s inclusion of a provision in its mammoth $3.4 trillion coronavirus response bill that would benefit the cannabis industry.

“I don’t agree with you that cannabis is not related to this. This is a therapy that has proven successful,” Pelosi said, according to The Hill.

House Democrats are trying to help the cannabis industry, which is legal in many states, by demolishing existing barriers that prevent federally backed banks and insurance companies form working with cannabis businesses.

The federal Controlled Substance Act lists marijuana as a Schedule 1 drug, which means it has no legitimate medical purpose. Banks that support businesses dealing with such drugs can face penalties.

TRENDING: I Looked Up What Happened When Sweden Refused To Shut Down - They Were Right, We Were Wrong

House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy of California rebuked Pelosi.

“Incredibly irresponsible—Pelosi just doubled down on her $3 trillion dollar cannabis legislation, falsely claiming that it’s a proven therapy for coronavirus. Hey Nancy, let’s focus on the pandemic. Not pot,” he tweeted.

Incredibly irresponsible—Pelosi just doubled down on her $3 trillion dollar cannabis legislation, falsely claiming that it’s a proven therapy for coronavirus. Hey Nancy, let’s focus on the pandemic. Not pot. pic.twitter.com/Eo8pfwwZez — Kevin McCarthy (@GOPLeader) July 31, 2020

Are Democrats more concerned with politics than the country's health? Yes No Completing this poll entitles you to The Western Journal news updates free of charge. You may opt out at anytime. You also agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use You're logged in to Facebook. Click here to log out. 99% (1157 Votes) 1% (7 Votes)

In May, Pelosi had jabbed Trump while downplaying hydroxychloroquine.

“As far as the president is concerned, he’s our president and I would rather he not be taking something that has not been approved by the scientists, especially in his age group and in his, shall we say, weight group, morbidly obese, they say. So, I think it’s not a good idea,” she said then, according to NBC.

She was joined by Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer, who said at the time that hydroxychloroquine was “an unproven treatment.”

Meanwhile, hydroxychloroquine, an anti-malarial drug that has been used for a variety of conditions for six decades, remains controversial for coronavirus treatment.

Republican Rep. Louis Gohmert of Texas has announced he will take hydroxychloroquine after testing positive for the coronavirus last week. On Monday, meanwhile, Big Tech giants Facebook, YouTube and Twitter all pulled video of a news conference of doctors in front of the White House praising the drug for coronavirus patients.

RELATED: NYC Health Commissioner Resigns Over de Blasio's COVID Response

Some on Twitter noted that social media giants have said they will censor anyone offering unproven medical advice about COVID-19, and wondered what would happen to Pelosi.

Will Big Tech silence and censor Nancy Pelosi for saying this? https://t.co/prOaRCTMxh — Breitbart News (@BreitbartNews) August 2, 2020

Writing for Forbes, contributor Emily Earlenbaugh, a co-founder of Mindful Cannabis Consulting, noted that there is preliminary research that shows cannabis could, in theory, have a possible role in being part of a treatment regiment for the disease.

“While this doesn’t suggest cannabis should be considered a cure or treatment of COVID-19 on its own, it does suggest that it may have potential to help bring down inflammation and reduce anxiety in those suffering from the disease. But until more studies are done, this is just a well-supported theory,” she wrote.

In speaking with CBS, Earlenbaugh said she would “definitely express caution” against treating COVID-19 with cannabis.

We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.