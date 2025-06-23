Share
News
A B-2 bomber arrives at Whiteman Air Force Base, Missouri, on Sunday.
A B-2 bomber arrives at Whiteman Air Force Base, Missouri, on Sunday. (David Smith / AP)

'Monumental Damage': Satellite Pics of Nuke Sites Confirm Trump Was Right in a Yuge Way

 By Jack Davis  June 23, 2025 at 7:00am
America’s attack on Iranian nuclear sites caused extensive damage to facilities that power Iran’s nuclear program, President Donald Trump said, citing satellite images.

“Monumental Damage was done to all Nuclear sites in Iran, as shown by satellite images. Obliteration is an accurate term!” Trump wrote in a post on Truth Social.

“The white structure shown is deeply imbedded into the rock, with even its roof well below ground level, and completely shielded from flame. The biggest damage took place far below ground level. Bullseye!!!” the post said.

On X, retired Gen. Michael Flynn offered side-by-side comparisons of images taken before and after the attack.

“See the difference? Below is a comparison of imagery before & after the U.S. strikes revealing changes to the terrain above the Fordow Nuclear Facility. Look closely,” he posted.

Was Trump right to order the destruction of Iran’s nuclear facilities?

Business Insider reported that satellite images show clear signs of damage at the sites.

Rafael Mariano Grossi, the head of the International Atomic Energy Agency, said the damage was certainly significant, according to Fox News.

“Given the explosive payload utilized and the extreme vibration-sensitive nature of centrifuges, very significant damage is expected to have occurred,” Grossi said.

David Albright, president of the Institute for Science and International Security, said, “[A] considerable amount of damage could have been done to the enrichment hall and adjacent halls that provide support to enrichment,” according to CNN.

“Total destruction of the underground hall is quite possible,” Albright said.

The Washington Post cited an Israeli official it did not name as saying the nuclear facility site in Isfahan, where Iran was said to house the enriched uranium it had made, was “annihilated.”


The underground sites at Fordow and Natanz were “severely damaged,” the official said.

The Post noted that factors such as “depth of detonation, surrounding geology and any secondary explosions due to any combustible material in the structure” could impact how extensive damage becomes.

Israel targeted the Fordow site in its Monday strikes, blocking access to the facility from Iranian experts, according to Fox News.

Jack Davis
Contributor, News
Jack Davis is a freelance writer who joined The Western Journal in July 2015 and chronicled the campaign that saw President Donald Trump elected. Since then, he has written extensively for The Western Journal on the Trump administration as well as foreign policy and military issues.
Jack can be reached at jackwritings1@gmail.com.
