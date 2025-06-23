'Monumental Damage': Satellite Pics of Nuke Sites Confirm Trump Was Right in a Yuge Way

America’s attack on Iranian nuclear sites caused extensive damage to facilities that power Iran’s nuclear program, President Donald Trump said, citing satellite images.

“Monumental Damage was done to all Nuclear sites in Iran, as shown by satellite images. Obliteration is an accurate term!” Trump wrote in a post on Truth Social.

“The white structure shown is deeply imbedded into the rock, with even its roof well below ground level, and completely shielded from flame. The biggest damage took place far below ground level. Bullseye!!!” the post said.

Donald J. Trump Truth Social 06.22.25 09:55 PM EST pic.twitter.com/S3sapnMm0F — MAGA Resource (@MAGAResource) June 23, 2025

On X, retired Gen. Michael Flynn offered side-by-side comparisons of images taken before and after the attack.

See the difference? Below is a comparison of imagery before & after the U.S. strikes revealing changes to the terrain above the Fordow Nuclear Facility. Look closely. pic.twitter.com/oFgF2qS5nM — General Mike Flynn (@GenFlynn) June 22, 2025

“See the difference? Below is a comparison of imagery before & after the U.S. strikes revealing changes to the terrain above the Fordow Nuclear Facility. Look closely,” he posted.

Business Insider reported that satellite images show clear signs of damage at the sites.

Rafael Mariano Grossi, the head of the International Atomic Energy Agency, said the damage was certainly significant, according to Fox News.

“Given the explosive payload utilized and the extreme vibration-sensitive nature of centrifuges, very significant damage is expected to have occurred,” Grossi said.

Fresh set of images via Maxar show at least 6 munition entry holes/craters on the top of a ridge right above the underground complex at Fordow as a result of the U.S. airstrikes https://t.co/cwbvPbh1fE pic.twitter.com/jsSM3oLVVS — Damien Symon (@detresfa_) June 22, 2025

David Albright, president of the Institute for Science and International Security, said, “[A] considerable amount of damage could have been done to the enrichment hall and adjacent halls that provide support to enrichment,” according to CNN.

“Total destruction of the underground hall is quite possible,” Albright said.

The Washington Post cited an Israeli official it did not name as saying the nuclear facility site in Isfahan, where Iran was said to house the enriched uranium it had made, was “annihilated.”

The Isfahan nuclear facility sustained severe damage after being hit by 30 BGM-109 Tomahawk Land Attack Missiles (TLAMs). The nuclear fuel conversion complex, zirconium production plant, and several other key installations appear to have been heavily affected @Maxar. pic.twitter.com/hXOFO9riz8 — Egypt’s Intel Observer (@EGYOSINT) June 22, 2025



The underground sites at Fordow and Natanz were “severely damaged,” the official said.

The Post noted that factors such as “depth of detonation, surrounding geology and any secondary explosions due to any combustible material in the structure” could impact how extensive damage becomes.

Israel targeted the Fordow site in its Monday strikes, blocking access to the facility from Iranian experts, according to Fox News.

