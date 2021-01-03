House Republicans are rallying together behind President Donald Trump, according to one GOP lawmaker who plans to fight back when the time comes Wednesday for Congress to certify the results of the Electoral College vote.

Republican Rep. Mo Brooks of Alabama gave an upbeat assessment Saturday night of a conference call among Trump and House Republicans who plan to object to the certification by trying to reject slates of electors committed to Democratic nominee Joe Biden.

“The momentum to fight against voter fraud and election theft is rapidly gaining,” Brooks said, according to Fox News.

“And as a consequence, the numbers that we had who were supportive yesterday are almost always supplemented by reinforcements today and the next day,” he said.

Our fight for honest & accurate elections gains momentum!@Jim_Jordan & I co-lead conference call w 50+ Congressmen who join & fight for America’s Republic! Conf. call began 6PM ET. Now 715PM & continuing. President Trump & CoS Mark Meadows speaking. Morale is HIGH! FIGHT! — Mo Brooks (@RepMoBrooks) January 3, 2021

TRENDING: KrisAnne Hall: A New York Bill To Imprison and Forcibly Vaccinate People Without Due Process Could Soon Be Reality

“Our fight for honest & accurate elections gains momentum! @Jim_Jordan & I co-lead conference call w 50+ Congressmen who join & fight for America’s Republic! Conf. call began 6PM ET. Now 715PM & continuing. President Trump & CoS Mark Meadows speaking. Morale is HIGH! FIGHT!” Brooks tweeted about the Saturday night call.

Brooks said he was “confident there will be many, many more congressmen” who join in, according to Fox.

“In my judgment, the primary reason so many congressmen and senators are now coming forward to fight this fight is because so many American citizens have made it known that this fight is critical to America’s future,” Brooks said.

Trump praised Republican Sen. Josh Hawley of Missouri in a Saturday tweet after Hawley declared in a Twitter post that. “It’s time to “STAND UP.”

“So true. Thanks Josh!” Trum wrote.

Hawley was the first senator to say he would push back against certification. Since then, other senators have said they will also object.

Sen. Josh Hawley fires back after Sen. Pat Toomey and others raise concerns about his plans — along with at least 11 other GOP senators — to object to the electoral vote count when a joint session of Congress meets Jan. 6, per email sent to Senate GOP Conference tonight pic.twitter.com/8wRZaEKg18 — Manu Raju (@mkraju) January 3, 2021

RELATED: Prominent Republican and Trump Supporter Comes Out Against Colleagues' Push To Challenge Electoral College

Some Republicans have pushed back against the largely symbolic action.

Republican Sen. Mitt Romney of Utah called the plan of GOP senators to object to the vote an “egregious ploy,” Fox reported Saturday.

Do you think this last-ditch effort will keep Trump in the White House? Yes No Completing this poll entitles you to The Western Journal news updates free of charge. You may opt out at anytime. You also agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use You're logged in to Facebook. Click here to log out. 84% (1957 Votes) 16% (373 Votes)

“The congressional power to reject electors is reserved for the most extreme and unusual circumstances. These are far from it. More Americans participated in this election than ever before, and they made their choice,” Romney said, according to Fox.

Biden won sufficient Electoral College votes to be the presumptive winner of the still-disputed Nov. 3 presidential election.

Trump’s campaign has insisted that there has been voter fraud in states that include Arizona, Nevada, Georgia, Michigan and Wisconsin, as well as Pennsylvania. However, despite numerous claims of voting irregularities, including affidavits alleging fraud sworn to by reported eyewitnesses, no court has yet ruled that widespread fraud materially affected the results of the presidential election.

Certification of the Electoral College vote is usually a procedural matter taken up before a joint session of Congress. Only when members of both houses of Congress object does the joint session devolve into two sessions — one in each house — to debate the objections for two hours.

Although the actions of the Republican lawmakers who plan to object does not mean their objections to the election will prevail, it ensures a full airing of objections that day.

We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.