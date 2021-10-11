Morgan Freeman Backs the Blue, Says Most Police Are 'Doing Their Job'

Award-winning actor Morgan Freeman shattered the false narrative pushed by Democrats and the race-hustling Black Lives Matter movement that all black people hate the police and want them defunded.

“I’m not in the least bit for defunding the police,” Freeman told Black Enterprise magazine’s Selena Hill last week.

“Police work is, aside from all the negativity around it, it is very necessary for us to have them and most of them are guys that are doing, doing their job. They’re going about their day-to-day jobs,” he said.

The 84-year-old Oscar winner said most police officers are decent people who are merely doing their jobs and should not be demonized.

“I know some policemen who would never even pull their guns except, you know, in a [shooting] range, so that sort of thing,” Freeman said.

Ironically, Freeman made the remarks while promoting his new movie, “The Killing of Kenneth Chamberlain,” which is about a black man who was shot and killed during a police encounter in White Plains, New York, in 2011.

His co-star, Frankie Faison, who plays the man shot by police, agreed with the legendary actor about not defunding law enforcement.

“Well, I agree with Morgan,” Faison said in the interview with Hill. “I’m certainly not in favor of defunding the policemen.”

Freeman’s willingness to back the blue comes in the wake of escalating crime surges ravaging Democrat-controlled cities across the United States.

These crime waves underscore that the left’s anti-police rhetoric and divestment strategy has blown up in their faces as their own constituents become the victims of the rampant lawlessness unleashed by this destructive agenda.

Civil rights attorney Leo Terrell applauded Freeman for voicing his support for law enforcement at a time when doing so could get him canceled by militant leftists.

Terrell, who left the Democrat Party in 2020 and voted for former President Donald Trump, said contrary to the false narrative bleated by Black Lives Matter and many Democrats, most black people want police in their neighborhoods to keep them safe.

He said this anti-police generalization is racist, left-wing stereotyping.

“What bothers me is that people think that black people think the same way,” Terrell told Fox News on Sunday.

“They think that we all hate the police and that police officers are bad for the community. It’s the contrary. Democratic cities, people of color — of all color — they want the police.”







Terrell said Freeman will likely face some backlash from intolerant liberals, so he’s especially impressed by the actor’s candor.

“Morgan Freeman is in that Hollywood elite, so he’s going to get some blowback,” Terrell said. “But I applaud him for speaking out because it shatters this ridiculous concept that we [black people] think alike; we all hate the police.”

He continued: “We don’t hate the police. We love the police because 98 percent of them, maybe 99 percent, they protect us 24/7. When we’re asleep at night, they’re out there protecting us.”

