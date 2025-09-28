Update: Sept. 28, 2025: The original headline for this article referred to the church in question as “Mormon,” a term the religion of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints no longer wishes to identify with.

Out of respect for those affected, we have removed the term from the original headline.

Carnage struck a church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints in Grand Blanc, Michigan, Sunday, leaving multiple dead and wounded parishioners and a church left in ruins. A fire was set by the suspect in the attack at the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints.

The gunman and one parishioner were killed while nine people were wounded in the 10:25 a.m. attack, according to the Detroit Free Press. Multiple reports since confirmed a second parishioner had died.

The church had “hundreds” within it when a truck was rammed the building before its driver opened fire, “firing several rounds at individuals within the church,” Grand Blanc Township Police Chief William Renye said.

The fire that engulfed the church is believed to have been started by the shooter. Sources told NBC News multiple “incendiary devices or explosive devices” were found at the scene.

“Officers who are trained immediately responded to the area. One is a DNR (Department of Natural Resources) officer. One was a Grand Blanc Township officer. They met the suspect and engaged in gunfire with that particular individual, neutralizing that suspect, and that suspect is no longer with us,” he said.

Township Supervisor Scott Bennett said the community is “heartbroken.”

“This kind of violence doesn’t happen in our community … We appreciate the outpouring of support,” Bennett said.

Grand Blanc resident Tony Deck said the church “is completely destroyed.”

Police identified the suspect as a 40-year-old Michigan man, but as of Sunday afternoon had released neither his name or motive, according to CNN. Renye said police will search the suspect’s Burton’ Michigan home and examine cell phone records to “find out if there was a motive.”

Police say more bodies may be found when the fire that blazed for hours after the incident is fully extinguished.

Witness and church member Paul Kirby, 38, said he believed he heard an explosion and went outside to investigate, according to The New York Times.

A man in a truck emerged firing from 10 to 20 yards away.

Shocking drone footage shows entire building engulfed pic.twitter.com/gOZQ2DSvYn — Intel Point Alert (@IntelPointAlert) September 28, 2025

“The scaredest I’ve ever been,” he said.

The witness then said he ran inside the church, gathered his family, and left by another exit.

“This appears to be yet another targeted attack on Christians in the United States of America,” President Donald trump posted on Truth Social following the attack.

“The Trump Administration will keep the Public posted, as we always do. In the meantime, PRAY for the victims, and their families. THIS EPIDEMIC OF VIOLENCE IN OUR COUNTRY MUST END, IMMEDIATELY!” Trump posted.

Grand Blanc, which has a population of about 8,000 people, is not far from Flint.

