On Morning Biden Takes Over, China Posts Message Confirming He Was Its Choice

An official Chinese government news source posted a tweet Wednesday revealing the communist regime was thrilled about President Joe Biden taking office.

Xinhua News posted an image of the U.S. Capitol with the words “Good Riddance, Donald Trump!” just hours before the end of Trump’s term.

Xinhua is the state-run news agency of China, so the tweet indicates a consensus in the communist government that Biden was strongly preferred over Trump to lead China’s chief global competitor.

TRENDING: Biden Gets Off to Slow Start, Lags Behind Obama and Trump with First Approval Rating

For official media to be this explicit in its preferences is concerning, given that China is a major adversary of the United States.

On Tuesday, outgoing Secretary of State Mike Pompeo declared that China’s persecution of Uighur Muslims is “genocide” — a horrific charge that should not be taken lightly.

“I have determined that the People’s Republic of China is committing genocide and crimes against humanity in Xinjiang, China, targeting Uyghur Muslims and members of other ethnic and religious minority groups,” Pompeo tweeted.

I have determined that the People’s Republic of China is committing genocide and crimes against humanity in Xinjiang, China, targeting Uyghur Muslims and members of other ethnic and religious minority groups. — Secretary Pompeo (@SecPompeo) January 19, 2021

“The governing authorities of the second most economically, militarily, and politically powerful country on earth have made clear that they are engaged in the forced assimilation and eventual erasure of a vulnerable ethnic and religious minority group, even as they simultaneously assert their country as a global leader and attempt to remold the international system in their image,” he said in a statement.

Unsurprisingly, the communist nation sanctioned Trump administration officials, including Pompeo, on Wednesday morning, accusing them of putting U.S.-Chinese relations in a dangerous spot.

“Over the past few years, some anti-China politicians in the United States, out of their selfish political interests and prejudice and hatred against China and showing no regard for the interests of the Chinese and American people, have planned, promoted and executed a series of crazy moves which have gravely interfered in China’s internal affairs, undermined China’s interests, offended the Chinese people, and seriously disrupted China-U.S. relations,” the Ministry of Foreign Affairs said, according to CNBC.

It said the 28 individuals and their immediate family members “are prohibited from entering the mainland, Hong Kong and Macao of China. They and companies and institutions associated with them are also restricted from doing business with China.”

China sanctions Pompeo, O’Brien, Azar and other Trump administration officials https://t.co/ul6ON9GsdV — CNBC (@CNBC) January 20, 2021

RELATED: Dan Crenshaw Reveals Who Biden's Day 1 Policy Changes Really Help

Unfortunately for China, Biden’s secretary of state nominee, Antony Blinken, made it clear during his Senate confirmation hearing that he supported Pompeo’s decision to label its actions as “genocide.”

“That would be my judgment as well,” Blinken said, according to National Review.

Do you think Joe Biden will be tough on China? Yes No Completing this poll entitles you to The Western Journal news updates free of charge. You may opt out at anytime. You also agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use You're logged in to Facebook. Click here to log out. 1% (16 Votes) 99% (2151 Votes)

It is clear that China is hoping the United States will let its guard down under Biden’s leadership, and that is unacceptable.

Biden, Blinken and other officials in the new administration need to crack down on China for its human rights atrocities, while also making sure that the American economy becomes less reliant on the communist country.

When a nation that holds massive military and economic power does not share the same values as the United States, it is a serious threat.

We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.