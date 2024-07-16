A guest on “Morning Joe” said Tuesday that it was possible that a would-be assassin considered former President Donald Trump to be “not conservative enough.”

Trump was hit in the right ear during the attempted assassination at a Butler County, Pennsylvania, rally, which left former volunteer fire chief Corey Comperatore dead and two other attendees at the rally wounded.

NBC News National Law Enforcement and Intelligence Correspondent Tom Winter said that while the motives of gunman may never be known, politics could have been a motive.

“I will caution people that it is possible that we might never know why this individual got on the roof that day. And I would also caution people, people think — well, it’s just anti-Donald Trump, because this person doesn’t like them, because their views are on the other side of the political spectrum,” Winter said. “It is possible that Donald Trump — and there is a bit of a theory in law enforcement — is it possible that Donald Trump was not conservative enough for this individual?”

“It runs the gamut,” Winter continued. “And I think it is important in this situation, this is the way that we approach our reporting — everything is on the table.”

The FBI said Monday that it had gained access to the data on the gunman’s phone, Fox News reported.

“Morning Joe” did not air Monday, as NBC continued “rolling breaking news coverage” across MSNBC, NBC News Now and NBC, according to a statement from the news network.

Since the attempted assassination, the Secret Service increased the protection around Trump and President Joe Biden, while also starting protection for independent presidential candidate Robert F. Kennedy Jr.

Trump was the intended target of an assassination attempt during a June 2016 Las Vegas campaign rally when a 20-year-old man from the United Kingdom tried to take a police officer’s gun to shoot the then-presumptive GOP nominee.

