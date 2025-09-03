'Morning Joe' Host Says Dem Governor Should Call Trump for Reinforcements, So They Can 'Save Lives'

MSNBC’s Joe Scarborough said Tuesday that Illinois Democratic Gov. JB Pritzker should reach out to President Donald Trump and partner with him on deploying National Guard troops in an effort to reduce crime in his state.

These comments follow Trump’s successful federalization of the Washington, D.C., police force, leading to a sharp decline in criminal activity.

The commander in chief now has his sights set on other cities and said he intends to implement a similar plan in Chicago.

While speaking to reporters at the White House on Tuesday, Trump didn’t specify a timetable but stated, “Well, we’re going. I didn’t say when. We’re going in.”

“I actually think that JB Pritzker should do something radical,” “Morning Joe” host Scarborough said, per the Daily Caller. “I think he should pick up the phone, call the president and say, ‘You know and I know you don’t have the constitutional authority to deploy the National Guard here.'”

“‘You can do that in D.C. You can’t do that in Chicago, but let’s partner up,” he continued. “‘These are the most dangerous parts of my state. We would love to figure out how to have a partnership that’s constitutional, that respects the sort of balance of federalism … and let’s work together to save lives.’”

Scarborough also slammed Chicago’s Democratic Mayor Brandon Johnson for attempting to deflect from the rampant crime in his city and for claiming that the city doesn’t need anymore law enforcement officers.

WMAQ-TV in Chicago reported that at least 58 people were shot, eight of whom were killed, during Labor Day weekend.

Will Democrats work with President Trump on crime? Yes No

Completing this poll entitles you to The Western Journal news updates free of charge via email. You may opt out at anytime. You also agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use Yes: 5% (11 Votes) No: 95% (224 Votes)

“Because right now this sort of ‘Hey, nothing to see here, moving along. No problem here. Hey Donald Trump, we don’t need you’ — and the mayor talking about ‘we’re gonna protect people’s dignity in our city.’ Well, protect their lives. That’s protecting their dignity,” Scarborough added.

Surprisingly, this isn’t the first time someone from MSNBC has recently targeted a far-left mayor for their city’s crime rate.

Late last month, while speaking with network host Ana Cabrera, Baltimore’s Democratic Mayor Brandon Scott seemed to rule out a federal takeover of local police.

He tried to tout a 50-year low in homicides, but Cabrera hit back and highlighted how Baltimore still has one of the highest crime rates in the nation, with dozens of homicides having already been committed this year.

“Your city has seen this big drop in homicides this year, but it still has one of the highest crime rates in the country, and there are still dozens of people who have been killed,” she said.

“What is your plan to accelerate the crackdown of the violence? You mentioned some partnerships that have helped. What measures have you taken that are working?” Cabrera added.

He tried to blame the violence on firearms, gun stores, and gun companies, promising to “go after them.”

Why are these big blue cities still a black eye upon the nation? They’ve been given money and assistance. They’re constantly preaching about how strict their gun laws are. Why are they still failing so miserably?

Former Superintendent of Police for the Chicago Police Department, Jody P. Weis, pointed out part of the reason during an interview earlier this week with Jan Jeffcoat of The National Desk.

“Why do you think Pritzker and Johnson are so resistant to this?” Jeffcoat asked.

“If I’m gonna say a simple answer,” Weis replied, “I think they’re afraid. I think they are afraid that people will see what can be done if politicians commit to taking action and really want to make a difference.”

“That’s the only reason I can think of,” he concluded, “because, otherwise, it makes no sense.”

Trump is doing the right things. These cities are overrun with drugs, violence, homelessness, guns, and general filth. If local leaders haven’t solved this crisis by now, they probably never will.

Truth and Accuracy Submit a Correction → * Name

* Email

* Message



* All fields are required. Success! We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.

Advertise with The Western Journal and reach millions of highly engaged readers, while supporting our work. Advertise Today.