Morning Joe Panel Turns on AOC, Says She Makes Them Cringe with How Little She Actually Knows

MSNBC’s “Morning Joe” panel criticized New York Democratic Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez on Friday, and said her lack of knowledge makes them cringe.

The panel was discussing Ocasio-Cortez’s opposition to Amazon’s proposed headquarters in New York, when guest Susan Del Percio highlighted her economic inexperience.

“What’s shocking to me is yet once again (Ocasio-Cortez) shows how little she understands not just economics but even unemployment,” she said.

“She’s the one who said the reason unemployment is so low is because a lot of people have two jobs. She needs to learn basic things about what it is to be a representative.”

“Just because she has a progressive agenda, which some people like, does not mean she has the city’s best interest,” Del Percio continued.

“What she showed me … is that she only cares about herself, not about her colleagues and Carolyn Maloney and definitely not about the people she represents because those people would be getting jobs as well.”

Co-host Mika Brzezinski jumped in to add to the criticism of Ocasio-Cortez and said her behavior has been cringe-worthy.

“In this case it’s the political experience … Obviously the issue is complicated. Obviously there was a lot of support for what she was talking about on the local level.”

“It is always more complicated but in politics it’s clear and she needs to follow some of the more successful, more mature members,” Brzezinski said.

“I would suggest Nancy Pelosi would be a great example, but you don’t know what you don’t know and you’re going to step in it if you’re not careful. And they have a few times.”

“I watch AOC with a lot of hope but I’m also cringing, because I would love to give her some advice,” she continued.

“We’ve all stepped in it,” co-host Joe Scarborough replied.

