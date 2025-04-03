'Morning Joe' Takes Hard Hit After MSNBC's Ratings Collapse and Joy Reid Cancelled

MSNBC does not seem to be bouncing back during President Donald Trump’s second term.

The U.K.’s Daily Mail reported Wednesday, the network’s “Morning Joe” program is losing to a key demographic — 25 to 54 — to CNN‘s “News Central.” The program has averaged a viewership of 73,000 in the key demographic for the first three months of 2025, while “Morning Joe” has only averaged only 64,000.

Since Trump’s victory in November, “Morning Joe’s” losses have been massive, with 39 percent of its overall audience gone and 46 percent gone in the 25 to 54 demo.

For total daily viewership in March, the Mail reported, MSNBC averaged 629,000 viewers, which is down 24 percent from March 2024.

Its first quarter — January 1 to March 31 — numbers are down 18 percent, with the network recording 1.02 million viewers.

In February, MSNBC cancelled race-baiting Joy Reid’s “The ReidOut.” Days after that news, layoffs were announced for “The Rachel Maddow Show.”

As it turns out, spouting propaganda for the Democratic Party doesn’t boost viewership.

Recall “Morning Joe” host Joe Scarborough in March 2024 telling an MSNBC panel and viewers that a senile then-President Joe Biden was “cogent.”

Scarborough — appearing to be completely disconnected from reality — said of Biden, “I think he’s better than he’s ever been.”

MSNBC’s downfall in 2025 is incredibly appropriate.

What are viewers to think when they hear falsehoods like this in March 2024 only to see Biden on the debate stage opposite Trump in June, barely able to string sentences together?

Viewers are tired of being treated like idiots and being lied to.

The Mail did report that MSNBC is the most-watched network weekday mornings in Washington, D.C., but that only fuels the argument.

D.C. is a blue city run by Democratic officials. Of course they’re watching a network that endlessly sings their praises.

With Biden out of the picture, other Democrats can fill the void if MSNBC wishes to keep running damage control. Reps. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez and Jasmine Crockett come to mind.

“Morning Joe” co-hosts Scarborough and Mika Brzezinski flew to Trump’s home at Mar-a-Lago in Palm Beach, Florida, after his election day victory in a display that was uncharacteristic of the duo, but whatever lines they tried to cross in an effort to find common ground is not reflecting in their ratings.

Will MSNBC survive the second Trump term? Its doubtful with their current formula.

