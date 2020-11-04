Login
Morning Update: Two Key Battlegrounds Deadlocked, Trump Holds Sizable Lead in Another

By Erin Coates
Published November 4, 2020 at 8:24am
President Donald Trump and Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden are effectively deadlocked in Michigan and Wisconsin, and Trump holds a sizable lead in Pennsylvania as the states’ election officials slowly count ballots.

As of Wednesday morning, Biden led Trump in Michigan with 49.3 percent of votes compared to Trump’s 49.1 percent.

Trump flipped Michigan red in 2016 after nearly 25 years of the state being reliably blue, The New York Times reported.

Biden has received a majority of the absentee votes in the state, 68.7 percent, and leads in at least one county Trump won in 2016.

Michigan Secretary of State Jocelyn Benson said Tuesday night it could take at least 24 hours to get a full tabulation of the state. Roughly 120,000 absentee ballots had been accounted for that day from Detroit, The Detroit News reported.

“We’re going to count every single vote in the state of Michigan, no matter how long it takes, no matter what candidates say, we’re going to work methodically and meticulously to count every single valid ballot,” Benson said.

“And that, and only that, will determine who wins every race on the ballot in the state of Michigan.”

As of Wednesday morning, Biden also narrowly led Trump in Wisconsin with 49.5 percent of votes compared to Trump’s 48.8 percent.

In 2016, Trump became the first Republican presidential nominee to win Wisconsin in over three decades.

According to The New York Times, absentee ballots in that state were expected to be counted by Wednesday morning.

“I believe that we will be able to know the results of the Wisconsin election, hopefully that night and maybe at the latest the very next day,” Democratic Gov. Tony Evers said in October, according to PBS Wisconsin.

“I know there’s lots of ballots to count, but I think we’re in a much better position to count those than we have been in the past.”

Trump was leading Biden in Pennsylvania with 54.7 percent of votes compared to Biden’s 43.9 percent as of Wednesday morning, The New York Times reported.

However, Biden strongly led Trump with 78.4 percent of reported absentee votes.

“Pennsylvania epitomizes the divisions, loyalties and shifting political currents of the 2020 presidential race,” The Times’ report read.

As of Wednesday morning, only 76 percent of Pennsylvania’s results had been reported.

In October, Secretary of the Commonwealth Kathy Boockvar told Spotlight PA that “the overwhelming majority” of the state’s votes would be counted by this coming Friday.

Erin Coates
Contributor, News
Erin Coates was an editor for The Western Journal for over two years before becoming a news writer. A University of Oregon graduate, Erin has conducted research in data journalism and contributed to various publications as a writer and editor.
Erin Coates was an editor for The Western Journal for over two years before becoming a news writer. She grew up in San Diego, California, proceeding to attend the University of Oregon and graduate with honors holding a degree in journalism. During her time in Oregon, Erin was an associate editor for Ethos Magazine and a freelance writer for Eugene Magazine. She has conducted research in data journalism, which has been published in the book “Data Journalism: Past, Present and Future.” Erin is an avid runner with a heart for encouraging young girls and has served as a coach for the organization Girls on the Run. As a writer and editor, Erin strives to promote social dialogue and tell the story of those around her.
Birthplace
Tucson, Arizona
Nationality
American
Honors/Awards
Graduated with Honors
Education
Bachelor of Arts in Journalism, University of Oregon
Books Written
Contributor for Data Journalism: Past, Present and Future
Location
Prescott, Arizona
Languages Spoken
English, French
Topics of Expertise
Politics, Health, Entertainment, Faith







