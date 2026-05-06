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Greg Gutfeld appears during former 2024 presidential candidate Vivek Ramaswamy's visit to "Gutfeld!" at Fox News Channel Studios on Jan. 22, 2024, in New York City.
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Greg Gutfeld appears during former 2024 presidential candidate Vivek Ramaswamy's visit to "Gutfeld!" at Fox News Channel Studios on Jan. 22, 2024, in New York City. (Roy Rochlin / Getty Images)

'You Moron!' Gutfeld Blasts DC Judge Who Apologized to Would-Be Trump Assassin Cole Allen - VIDEO

 By Samuel Short  May 6, 2026 at 6:47am
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Fox News’ “The Five” co-host Greg Gutfeld did not hold back his disgust with a Washington, D.C., judge after he apologized to 31-year-old Cole Allen, the man who allegedly tried to assassinate President Donald Trump.

On Monday, CBS News reported that United States District Court Judge for Washington D.C. Zia Faruqui apologized to Allen for conditions while residing in a D.C. jail. Allen was placed on suicide watch in a padded cell with the lights constantly on, being denied access to a phone or tablet. CBS News reported that he could not get a Bible or meet privately with his legal team.

The question with all of these concerns is why this judge was showing empathy toward a man accused of trying to assassinate the president.

Gutfeld branded Faruqui as an imbecile. “The judge apologized not once but three times… I bet he’s never apologized once to a victim, he’s a bowtie douchebag.”

“He said jail limited this guy’s freedom. It’s called jail. What do you expect, relay races and face painting? You moron!”

Gutfeld then delved into the greater significance in terms of the political climate, focusing on the left’s normalization of political violence.

“This is more about the acceptance and admiration of political violence on the left,” he said.

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“This is a problem. You don’t put on a show unless you have an audience for it and I think we’re in the beginning of a show where in the old days, a person’s savior complex, you join Greenpeace or PETA, you know, or you talked about nuclear power. But now, the savior complex is directed at an existential threat called Trump.”

Scottish economist Adam Smith once said, “Compassion to the guilty is cruelty to the innocent.” Activist judges took this less as a warning and more as a guideline.

We have a warped, completely backward, view of empathy.

This is not confined to Trump and his would-be assassin.

After 24-year-old Christopher Thomas was convicted in December of kidnapping, robbing, and raping a woman in 2023, Judge Tracy Davis of Louisville, Kentucky, cut down his 65-year sentence to 30 years, citing Thomas being a black man as her reason.

Davis put the responsibility on systemic problems rather than Thomas for his heinous crimes despite him verbally abusing her and making crass sexual remarks at his sentencing. He could do nothing in Davis’s view to establish agency and actually be held responsible for what he did.

Imagine how the young woman he hurt felt knowing this monster could be free again in his 50s.

One might argue the United States is attempting to move toward a European model of rehabilitative justice over a retributive system, but that wouldn’t be accurate.

We don’t want to rehabilitate anyone, given that would imply actually convicting them.

They can remain who they are, being released to wreak more havoc.

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Samuel Short
Sam Short is an Assistant Professor of History with Motlow State Community College in Smyrna, Tennessee. He holds a BA in History from Middle Tennessee State University and an MA in History from University College London. The views expressed in his articles are his own and do not reflect the views or opinions of Motlow State Community College.




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