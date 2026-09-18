Share
Commentary
Sunny Hostin attends the "Barbara Walters Tell Me Everything" premiere during the 2025 Tribeca Festival at SVA Theater on June 12, 2025, in New York City.
Commentary
Sunny Hostin attends the "Barbara Walters Tell Me Everything" premiere during the 2025 Tribeca Festival at SVA Theater on June 12, 2025, in New York City. (Jamie McCarthy / Getty Images for Tribeca Festival)

'Moronic,' 'Toxic' Sunny Hostin from 'The View' Is Raked Over Coals by Missing Teen's Friends, Threatened With Court After She Turned Case Racial

 By Brooklynn Robinson  September 18, 2026 at 11:35am
Share

Sunny Hostin did not wait for an autopsy. She waited for a racial angle.

Friends of Nolan Wells just sent the co-host for “The View” a letter calling her “toxic,” “moronic,” and “daft,” and gave her 10 days to retract, delete, and apologize or get sued for defamation.

The 18-year-old Mississippi football player vanished on a July 4 trip to Horn Island and was found dead two days later. Authorities have said they believe he drowned and have not alleged foul play. Official autopsy results still have not been released.

That was not the story Hostin told.

On “The View” and its “Behind the Table” podcast in mid-July, the former federal prosecutor talked about “inconsistencies,” erased social media, a phone that never went back to the parents, and three boys who she found it “extremely odd” had not been separated for police interviews.

Then she said the quiet part aloud.

Because it happened in Mississippi, she said, there were “some racial undertones.” Wells “was the only black kid on an island full of kids that were white.”

Is Hostin fundamentally a racist?

It’s always race with her.

Attorneys Edward Andrew Paltzik and J. Tyler Cox, representing Warren Hudson, Jax Pitalo, and Morgan Seymour, say that line was false.

Their clients, they wrote, were not alone with Wells, did not have “actual possession” of his phone, did not delete anything, cooperated with police, and turned their phones over.

They deny he was the only black kid on the island. They say Hostin’s remarks read as allegations of murder, hindering a prosecution, and tampering with evidence in a way that has “no basis in evidence or reality.”

“Your brand of ‘journalism’ is no Sunny Delight,” the letter said. “We now understand why, instead of seeking justice, you now work for The View.”

Related:
Watch: Sunny Hostin Delivers Worst Racial Gripe in History - So Bad That Joy Behar Herself Takes Her Apart on 'The View'

Should a network keep paying a co-host who treats a drowning as a racial morality play?

She was a prosecutor. Innocent until proven guilty is not a slogan. Imagine being a white teenager anywhere near a case where Hostin can imply a racial element.

The woman’s bigotry is not subtle. It is the product.

The lawyers also flagged the conflict she put on the air herself: her “extremely close personal relationship” with Ben Crump, who represents the Wells family, and her daughter’s internship with him.

They called Hostin a “mouthpiece,” not a journalist.

Flip the races and ABC would have fired the host before the next commercial.

With Sunny, they keep cutting the checks.

Wells’ death is a tragedy. His friends are entitled to grief without a daytime panel turning them into suspects because the map said Mississippi. Hostin had a microphone, an oath she used to swear, and a reflex she never retired.

Choose The Western Journal as your preferred source on Google and never miss reporting that defends truth, protects freedom, and advances Western civilization

Advertise with The Western Journal and reach millions of highly engaged readers, while supporting our work. Advertise Today.

Truth and Accuracy

Submit a Correction →



We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.

Brooklynn Robinson
Brooklynn Robinson is a Florida-based journalist originally from Alabama who remains firmly rooted in her Southern conservative values and America First principles. She specializes in investigative reporting and undercover work.

Previously an associate journalist at O’Keefe Media Group, she conducted undercover investigations, wrote articles, and produced digital media. Her career began as a contributor to UncoverDC and General Michael Flynn’s America’s Future. Through her reporting, Brooklynn focuses on exposing corruption and holding those in power accountable. Follow her on X: @RealAnonB




Watch: MLB Player Knocked Out Cold in 'Terrifying Moment' - Then Medics Manage to Make Things Worse
'Moronic,' 'Toxic' Sunny Hostin from 'The View' Is Raked Over Coals by Missing Teen's Friends, Threatened With Court After She Turned Case Racial
Drones in 1952? Pentagon Releases New UFO Videos Showing 'Orbs' and Other Objects
New Netflix Kids Movie Slammed as 'One of the Most Satanic Inversions'
DEI Dies at Starbucks, but Not Before They Have to Pay Big Fine for Discrimination by Race, Sex in Florida
See more...
Share
Tags:
, , ,

Conversation