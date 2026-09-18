'Moronic,' 'Toxic' Sunny Hostin from 'The View' Is Raked Over Coals by Missing Teen's Friends, Threatened With Court After She Turned Case Racial

Sunny Hostin did not wait for an autopsy. She waited for a racial angle.

Friends of Nolan Wells just sent the co-host for “The View” a letter calling her “toxic,” “moronic,” and “daft,” and gave her 10 days to retract, delete, and apologize or get sued for defamation.

The 18-year-old Mississippi football player vanished on a July 4 trip to Horn Island and was found dead two days later. Authorities have said they believe he drowned and have not alleged foul play. Official autopsy results still have not been released.

That was not the story Hostin told.

On “The View” and its “Behind the Table” podcast in mid-July, the former federal prosecutor talked about “inconsistencies,” erased social media, a phone that never went back to the parents, and three boys who she found it “extremely odd” had not been separated for police interviews.

Then she said the quiet part aloud.

Because it happened in Mississippi, she said, there were “some racial undertones.” Wells “was the only black kid on an island full of kids that were white.”

Is Hostin fundamentally a racist? Yes No

Your vote matters! To ensure your vote is counted, a verification link has been sent to . Please check your inbox and click the link in the email to verify your email address and complete your vote. Important: Your vote will not be counted until you click the verification link in the email. Completing this poll entitles you to The Western Journal news updates free of charge via email. You may opt out at anytime. You also agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use Yes: 100% (1334 Votes) No: 0% (1 Votes)

It’s always race with her.

Attorneys Edward Andrew Paltzik and J. Tyler Cox, representing Warren Hudson, Jax Pitalo, and Morgan Seymour, say that line was false.

Their clients, they wrote, were not alone with Wells, did not have “actual possession” of his phone, did not delete anything, cooperated with police, and turned their phones over.

They deny he was the only black kid on the island. They say Hostin’s remarks read as allegations of murder, hindering a prosecution, and tampering with evidence in a way that has “no basis in evidence or reality.”

“Your brand of ‘journalism’ is no Sunny Delight,” the letter said. “We now understand why, instead of seeking justice, you now work for The View.”

Should a network keep paying a co-host who treats a drowning as a racial morality play?

She was a prosecutor. Innocent until proven guilty is not a slogan. Imagine being a white teenager anywhere near a case where Hostin can imply a racial element.

The woman’s bigotry is not subtle. It is the product.

The lawyers also flagged the conflict she put on the air herself: her “extremely close personal relationship” with Ben Crump, who represents the Wells family, and her daughter’s internship with him.

They called Hostin a “mouthpiece,” not a journalist.

Flip the races and ABC would have fired the host before the next commercial.

With Sunny, they keep cutting the checks.

Wells’ death is a tragedy. His friends are entitled to grief without a daytime panel turning them into suspects because the map said Mississippi. Hostin had a microphone, an oath she used to swear, and a reflex she never retired.

Advertise with The Western Journal and reach millions of highly engaged readers, while supporting our work. Advertise Today.

Truth and Accuracy Submit a Correction → * Name

* Email

* Message



* All fields are required. Success! We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.