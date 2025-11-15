Share
Faith
Premium
An Israeli prisoner cleans an early Christian mosaic from the third or fourth century on Nov. 6, 2005, on the grounds of Megiddo prison in northern Israel.
Premium
An Israeli prisoner cleans an early Christian mosaic from the third or fourth century on Nov. 6, 2005, on the grounds of Megiddo prison in northern Israel. (Menahem Kahana - AFP / Getty Images)

Mosaic Discovered at World's Oldest Christian Worship Site Speaks of Divinity of Jesus

 By Randy DeSoto  November 15, 2025 at 6:00am
Share

A mosaic discovered in Israel and now on display at the Museum of the Bible in Washington, D.C., affirms a central tenet of the Christian faith, that Jesus is God.

Some religions, like Islam, teach that Jesus was a prophet or a good moral teacher, but deny His divinity.

Others argue that Jesus’ divinity was not fully embraced by the church until the Council of Nicaea in AD 325.

Read the Rest — Subscribe Now

You've reached the end of the free preview.
Join thousands who rely on us for trusted news.

Already a subscriber?

Truth and Accuracy

Submit a Correction →



We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.

Tags:
, , , ,
Share
Randy DeSoto
Contributing Journalist
Randy DeSoto has written more than 3,000 articles for The Western Journal since he began with the company in 2015. He is a graduate of West Point and Regent University School of Law. He is the author of the book "We Hold These Truths" and screenwriter of the political documentary "I Want Your Money."
Randy DeSoto wrote and was the assistant producer of the documentary film "I Want Your Money" about the perils of Big Government, comparing the presidencies of Ronald Reagan and Barack Obama. Randy is the author of the book "We Hold These Truths," which addresses how leaders have appealed to beliefs found in the Declaration of Independence at defining moments in our nation's history. He has been published in several political sites and newspapers.

Randy graduated from the United States Military Academy at West Point with a BS in political science and Regent University School of Law with a juris doctorate.
Birthplace
Harrisburg, Pennsylvania
Nationality
American
Honors/Awards
Graduated dean's list from West Point
Education
United States Military Academy at West Point, Regent University School of Law
Books Written
We Hold These Truths
Professional Memberships
Virginia and Pennsylvania state bars
Location
Phoenix, Arizona
Languages Spoken
English
Topics of Expertise
Politics, Entertainment, Faith




Faith: In the Old Testament, Why Did God Randomly Forgive Manslaughterers Once the High Priest Died? It Wasn't Random, And the Answer Is Remarkable
Scott Jennings is Right, Trump's Leadership Is Saving Western Civilization
Fact Check: Is Dan Goldman the New Adam Schiff, With Over-the-Top Trump Allegations?
Victor Davis Hanson Argues Democrats' Real Shutdown Agenda Was Economic Sabotage
Death of the Democratic Party? Far Left Pushing it Toward 1972 McGovern-Style Implosion
See more...

Advertise with The Western Journal and reach millions of highly engaged readers, while supporting our work. Advertise Today.

Conversation