Mostly Maskless Mob Celebrates Lakers' NBA Title by Attacking Police Cars, Chanting 'F*** Donald Trump'

Los Angeles Lakers fans celebrated winning the NBA championship by venting their hatred at President Donald Trump and police.

The Lakers defeated the Miami Heat 106-93 on Sunday in Game 6 of the NBA Finals to win the championship series. All games were played at the so-called bubble in Lake Buena Vista, Florida, without fans present due to the coronavirus.

Although Lakers officials had urged fans to stay away from the Staples Center in LA, where the team plays its home games in normal times, a vast crowd of mostly maskless fans gathered in what soon became a rowdy expression of antagonism toward LA police officers trying to control the crowd as well as, in at least one case, profane chants directed Trump.

WARNING: The following video and tweet contain vulgar language that some viewers may find offensive.

Hahhhh dope. Just saw this vid posted. “Fuck donald trump” chants in downtown LA#Lakers Kobe Bryant Lebron James Warriors Staples Center #NBA pic.twitter.com/j1lQangS3d — FDT (@MORNINGSTARdj) October 12, 2020

Smoke bombs and fireworks filled the streets. At least one person was injured from fireworks.

#BREAKING: Authorities tell us a man’s hands are badly injured from fireworks. Unclear if he was lighting them off or just got hit. @ABC7 pic.twitter.com/MgrswpahQU — Veronica Miracle (@ABC7Veronica) October 12, 2020

The crowd hammered on police cruisers and shouted at officers who arrived on the scene. Some threw glass bottles at the police.

Large rowdy crowd start hitting LAPD police cars near the Staples center during the Lakers celebration. It was soon after this that an unlawful assembly was declared. Filmed at approximately 8:20pm. #DTLA pic.twitter.com/7ZcAzcXSoq — Rise Images (@rise_images) October 12, 2020

Once LAPD arrived on scene. Laker Fans started throwing glass bottles, police responded with rubber bullets. #Lakers #StaplesCenter #LosAngeles pic.twitter.com/zuROjqHl32 — christa torres (@cmt1806) October 12, 2020

There was also sporadic looting and vandalism.

Full video of the Metro bus being vandalized and set on fire. Allegedly the driver was assaulted. LAPD and LAFD responded to the scene and cleared the protesters. Certain sources state that just after this occurrence, a man was shot at this intersection. #DTLA #Lakers #downtownla pic.twitter.com/RGGuKqboJe — Rise Images (@rise_images) October 12, 2020

Looting at the Starbucks. pic.twitter.com/jXt36e0Blh — Emily Holshouser (@emilyytayylor) October 12, 2020

Some noted that as the mob filled the streets in violation of social distancing rules and wearing no masks, the city has severe restrictions in place on churches and schools.

This is the city that won’t allow my children to go to school—even distanced, with masks, desks cubicled with plexiglas. https://t.co/AIuVWFz9jB — Abigail Shrier (@AbigailShrier) October 12, 2020

Will the media describe the Staples Center post-game rally as a superspreader event or is Los Angeles now immune to the coronavirus? pic.twitter.com/KLYHDxc8jH — Ian Miles Cheong (@stillgray) October 12, 2020

To limit the damage, the California Highway Patrol closed freeway exit ramps in the downtown section of the city.

Once the celebration began to resemble a riot, Los Angeles police declared an unlawful assembly and arrested those who would not leave on their own.

Police arrested 67 people, according to LAPD Officer Drake Madison, USA Today reported

Five people faced looting charges, and one was held for vandalism. The rest were cited for failing to disperse when ordered.

Madison said one officer was injured by a bottle.

“It would have been nice if there were zero [arrests] and then we could have just celebrated peacefully,’’ he said. “Unfortunately, when it gets to this point, it’s usually because things are getting a little out of control.’’

