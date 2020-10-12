Login
Mostly Maskless Mob Celebrates Lakers' NBA Title by Attacking Police Cars, Chanting 'F*** Donald Trump'

Fans celebrate in front of the Staples Center in Los Angeles on Oct. 11, 2020, after the Lakers defeated the Miami Heat in Game 6 of the NBA Finals.Brandon Bell / Getty ImagesFans celebrate in front of the Staples Center in Los Angeles on Oct. 11, 2020, after the Lakers defeated the Miami Heat in Game 6 of the NBA Finals. (Brandon Bell / Getty Images)

By Jack Davis
Published October 12, 2020 at 10:02am
Los Angeles Lakers fans celebrated winning the NBA championship by venting their hatred at President Donald Trump and police.

The Lakers defeated the Miami Heat 106-93 on Sunday in Game 6 of the NBA Finals to win the championship series. All games were played at the so-called bubble in Lake Buena Vista, Florida, without fans present due to the coronavirus.

Although Lakers officials had urged fans to stay away from the Staples Center in LA, where the team plays its home games in normal times, a vast crowd of mostly maskless fans gathered in what soon became a rowdy expression of antagonism toward LA police officers trying to control the crowd as well as, in at least one case, profane chants directed Trump.

WARNING: The following video and tweet contain vulgar language that some viewers may find offensive.

Smoke bombs and fireworks filled the streets. At least one person was injured from fireworks.

The crowd hammered on police cruisers and shouted at officers who arrived on the scene. Some threw glass bottles at the police.

There was also sporadic looting and vandalism.

Some noted that as the mob filled the streets in violation of social distancing rules and wearing no masks, the city has severe restrictions in place on churches and schools.

To limit the damage, the California Highway Patrol closed freeway exit ramps in the downtown section of the city.

Once the celebration began to resemble a riot, Los Angeles police declared an unlawful assembly and arrested those who would not leave on their own.

Police arrested 67 people, according to LAPD Officer Drake Madison, USA Today reported

Five people faced looting charges, and one was held for vandalism. The rest were cited for failing to disperse when ordered.

Madison said one officer was injured by a bottle.

“It would have been nice if there were zero [arrests] and then we could have just celebrated peacefully,’’ he said. “Unfortunately, when it gets to this point, it’s usually because things are getting a little out of control.’’

Jack Davis
Contributor, News
Jack Davis is a freelance writer who joined The Western Journal in July 2015 and chronicled the campaign that saw President Donald Trump elected. Since then, he has written extensively for The Western Journal on the Trump administration as well as foreign policy and military issues.
Jack can be reached at jackwritings1@gmail.com.
