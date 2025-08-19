A furious mother has warned parents to check their children’s clothes after finding sexually charged messages hidden inside her daughter’s Easter-themed dress.

Heather, a mom who shared her discovery on TikTok, said the dress looked innocent with its pink-and-white pattern decorated with bunnies, jelly beans, and baby chicks. Accompanying each childish illustration were blocks of text in tiny type.

“One day, when she was napping, I figured I’d take a peek and see what they actually said,” Heather explained in the now viral clip.

She said she was horrified by what she read.

One line stated, “Want to have an Easter egg hunt under the covers?”

Another read, “This coupon entitles you to one free peep show!”

A third shocking message said, “Let’s pretend we’re rabbits and do whatever comes naturally.”

Other disturbing sexual innuendos were also found.

WARNING: The following video contains language some viewers might find offensive.

One said, “My tulips (two lips) want to be on your tulips.”

Another stated, “I’ll nibble your ears if you nibble mine.”

The strangest message, Heather said, read: “You’ve been the best husband and friend a girl could ever ask for.”

“I’ve never seen anything like this in my life,” Heather said in the video.

“This is the wildest, creepiest thing I’ve ever encountered as a mother,” she added.

Heather told her followers to “Read the fine print.”

Commenters on the app helped trace the dress to a company called Lele & Co.

After the connection was made, the company’s Instagram page was taken down.

Lele & Co posted a statement on its website addressing the incident.

“To all visiting our store … I would like to express my deepest apologies for the inappropriate text found on one of the clothing items sold in my store,” the statement read.

The company claimed the piece was a resale item from a vendor and said it failed to catch the wording before listing it.

“Please rest assured that this does not align with the values I uphold or support,” the statement continued.

“All remaining stock was destroyed immediately. The one customer who has purchased this outfit from my store is currently being contacted.”

The statement also said Lele & Co is “in the process of taking any and all necessary legal actions with the vendor.”

Truth and Accuracy Submit a Correction → * Name

* Email

* Message



* All fields are required. Success! We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.

Advertise with The Western Journal and reach millions of highly engaged readers, while supporting our work. Advertise Today.