As a report of a sighting of Brian Laundrie emerged from the Appalachian Mountains, family members of Gabby Petito launched a social media effort Saturday using the hashtag “#justiceforgabby.”

Nicole Schmidt, Petito’s mother, started her Twitter account with a message aimed at Laundrie, Petito’s boyfriend, who has been the subject of a manhunt in connection with her death.

“Mama bear is getting angry! Turn yourself in! @josephpetito agrees. #justiceforgabby #americasdaughter,” she tweeted.

On her Twitter account, she described herself as “A mom on a mission, the fight for change and prevention will never end! My Gabby will never be forgotten!”

Petito’s remains were found in Grand Teton National Park in Wyoming on Sept. 19 after the 22-year-old Florida resident had not been heard from in weeks.

Laundrie, who was traveling with Petito at the time of her disappearance, returned to his Florida home alone in early September. He has not been seen since Sept. 14.

Petito’s father took to Twitter as well.

This is #gabbypetito step-mom. Please follow her and show her your support. #justiceforgabby https://t.co/xKUfUSANCe — joseph petito (@josephpetito) October 2, 2021

Hell Twitter, #gabbypetito grandmother needs to see the amazing support you have shown all of us. #justiceforgabby https://t.co/dl9yqJT8Rc — joseph petito (@josephpetito) October 2, 2021

As the social media effort grew, the search for Laundrie continued.

A Florida man who is hiking the Appalachian Trail said he saw Laundrie on Saturday morning, according to the New York Post.

“There is no doubt in my mind I spoke to Brian Laundrie — none whatsoever,” said Dennis Davis, 53.

“Dog the Bounty Hunter’s daughter sent me an audio file of Brian’s voice, and the voice was the same I heard.”

Davis, an engineer, said he ran into the man near the border of North Carolina and Tennessee, and that the man pulled his car alongside where Davis was walking and asked for directions to California taking only back roads.

“He said, ‘Man, I’m lost.’ I said, ‘What are you trying to find?’ and he said, ‘Me and my girlfriend got in a fight, but she called me, told me she loves me, and I have to get to California to see her,” Davis said.

“I said, ‘Well, I-40 is right there, and you could take it west to California,’ and he said, ‘I’m just going to take this road into California.’ He was worried and not making sense.”

Davis said he was irked that his call to report the sighting has never been returned.

Will Brian Laundrie ever be caught? Yes No

Completing this poll entitles you to The Western Journal news updates free of charge. You may opt out at anytime. You also agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use Yes: 96% (290 Votes) No: 4% (13 Votes)

“Law enforcement is probably getting millions of leads on this guy, but I am not some goofball out there doing drugs in the middle of the night; I am a highly educated professional. And I know that was the guy. There is no doubt about it,” he said.

“We have this lead, but no one’s doing anything, not even a phone call.”

Law enforcement officials have focused their search in Florida.

Truth and Accuracy Submit a Correction → * Name

* Email

* Message



* All fields are required. Success! We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.