Mother Gets Dressed Up, Dances with Son in Heartbreaking Video

Raising a son with spina bifida has caused mother Samantha Duran to contemplate some painful scenarios that parents do not wish for their children.

Duran’s son Maddox is only 2 years old, but his funeral arrangements have already been made.

He lives with epilepsy, is non-verbal and is tube-fed. The babe has already had 16 surgeries during his short life.

Last year, Duran found out that Maddox is also living with a dangerous and unpredictable cyst on his spine that could herniate his brain stem, which would be fatal.

All things considered, Duran and her family are making the most of the time they have with Maddox, even if it means doing hard things like staging a mother-son dance in fancy clothes, just in case Maddox’s wedding day never arrives.

“One of the thoughts that I had was that I might never get to have my Mother-Son dance with my special guy at his wedding because we’re not sure if that day will come,” Duran wrote on a recent Facebook video post.

“So I bought a dress. Maddox got a little suit – complete with vest and bow tie, of course – and we did it. We had our dance. I will remember these 2 minutes for the rest of my life.”

Duran told Inside Edition that she held off on the idea of dancing with Maddox because of the internal struggle she was having about her son’s future, asking herself if she was giving up on Maddox by orchestrating a mother-son wedding dance now.

In the end, she settled on walking forward in hope but being mindful that time is finite.

“I will never give up hope. I will never stop fighting for him but I also know that time is not guaranteed,” Duran told Inside Edition.

The dance ended up being emotional and memorable for the mother, who gently swayed back and forth with Maddox in her arms as the song “Proud Corazón” from the movie “Coco” played in the background.

“At the beginning, I was just giving him some kisses on his head,” Duran said.

“But about halfway through, I turned my head to the right and that’s when you can see I am trying so hard at that point not to lose it because that’s when it hit me, exactly what we were doing.”

“In my head I knew what we were doing, but that’s when it sank to my heart, what this possibility was, so it was very emotional.”

As difficult as it was to orchestrate and later share the moment with the public, Duran is confident she made the right choice and hopes it will encourage other families to cherish their time together.

“I think you should take advantage of every moment you get,” Duran said.

