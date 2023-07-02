The mother of Hunter Biden’s estranged fourth child opened up about her experience dealing with the president’s son in an interview published Saturday in The New York Times.

Lunden Roberts, who has a daughter with Hunter Biden for whom she formerly worked as an assistant, spoke out about dealing with Biden following their child’s birth in 2018, highlighting both the president and his son’s attempts to distance themselves from the child, according to The New York Times. Roberts and Biden settled a lengthy court battle over child support on Thursday.

“We worked it out amongst ourselves,” Roberts told the Times. As part of the settlement, Hunter Biden will turn over some of his paintings — which have been offered for prices up to $500,000 — to his daughter at her choosing.

“I hope one day when you look back you find yourself proud of who you are, where you come from, and most importantly, who raised you,” Roberts captioned an Instagram post in a presumed jab at Biden.

“I read things about myself that I have no clue about,” she told the Times, saying the only thing that bothers her is accusations of being a bad mother. “People can call me whatever they want, but they can’t call me that.”

Roberts recalled how Biden had stopped responding to her text messages by the time the child was born in 2018, and then the later removal by Biden of Roberts and the child from his health insurance, according to the Times. A lawsuit in 2019 was then used to get DNA testing to establish that Biden is the father.

The original child support claim included a request to change the child’s last name to Biden, but Biden fought against the request, and it was dropped as part of the settlement.

“She’s very proud of who her grandfather is and who her dad is,” Roberts said. “That is something that I would never allow her to think otherwise.”

Should Joe Biden acknowledge this granddaughter? Yes No

Completing this poll entitles you to The Western Journal news updates free of charge. You may opt out at anytime. You also agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use Yes: 99% (2781 Votes) No: 1% (36 Votes)

President Joe Biden has repeatedly refused to acknowledge that Roberts’ daughter is his grandchild. Aides to the president have reportedly been told in strategy meetings that the Bidens have six grandchildren and not seven, the Times reported.

“And then, the best part of it all, I have six grandchildren,” the president said in April at a Take Your Child to Work Day event. “And I’m crazy about them. And I speak to them every single day. Not a joke.”

All content created by the Daily Caller News Foundation, an independent and nonpartisan newswire service, is available without charge to any legitimate news publisher that can provide a large audience. All republished articles must include our logo, our reporter’s byline and their DCNF affiliation. For any questions about our guidelines or partnering with us, please contact licensing@dailycallernewsfoundation.org.

Truth and Accuracy Submit a Correction → * Name

* Email

* Message



* All fields are required. Success! We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.