Mother Killed After Reportedly Throwing Body in Front of Twin Sons to Save Their Lives

By Amanda Thomason
Published March 6, 2021 at 8:29am
It makes no sense when a loved one’s life is taken in the blink of an eye while doing something that people do every day. It’s even more infuriating when it happens because of someone who shouldn’t have even been there.

On Monday night, March 1, 29-year-old Hillarie Galazka of Lincoln Park, Michigan, was driving home with her two 5-year-old twin boys with her in her Saturn Ion.

As she got onto the entrance ramp of I-96, a speeding SUV rear-ended her.

The two boys sustained minor injuries, but Galazka was pronounced dead on the scene.

According to KSAZ-TV, Galazka’s mother, Jodie Kelley, said the reason the boys had so few injuries was because their mother, “threw her body in front of them to block the impact.”

“Her body saved them,” Kelley said, according to KSAZ. “The boys say they saw her open her eyes, and look at them and then she closed her eyes, never opened them again. They remember that.”

“I’m just glad the babies survived a tragedy for the family,” Jacob Galazka, Hillarie’s brother, added. “Everyone loves those kids. Everyone loves Hillarie.”

“She is a good-hearted, strong, beautiful woman. She didn’t deserve this death.”

To make matters worse, the 25-year-old who hit the family’s car was not only not supposed to be driving due to a suspended license, but he also had five current suspensions and two local warrants.

He shouldn’t have been there. Hillarie never should have been put in that situation.

“I am devastated,” her mother continued. “I cannot believe that this man wasn’t in prison for his entire life for all of his warrants.

“I can’t believe he was behind the wheel doing 90 miles per hour in an SUV.”

“It’s gonna be hard,” Kelley added. “She was my firstborn; she was so beautiful.”

Kelley has started up a GoFundMe to cover her daughter’s funeral expenses, as well as to secure some funds for her grandsons. Galazka also had an 8-year-old son who was not in the car at the time of the accident.

The Michigan State Police are handling the case and the 25-year-old man was found at a nearby hospital.

