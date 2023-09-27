The mother of a slain Los Angeles police officer admonished a George Soros-funded district attorney for refusing to seek the death penalty against her son’s alleged killer.

Officer Ryan Clinkunbroomer was shot while stopped in his patrol car at a red light on Sept. 16, and two days later suspect Kevin Salazar was arrested, according to KABC-TV.

Clinkunbroomer’s mother, Kim Clinkunbroomer, bashed Soros-funded Los Angeles County District Attorney George Gascón after learning during a news conference that he wouldn’t be seeking the death penalty for Salazar.

“How dare you, on national TV, tell me you’re not seeking the death penalty because it won’t bring my son back? My son’s not coming back, but that doesn’t mean you shouldn’t do your job,” Kim Clinkunbroomer said.

There have been 83 ambush attacks on law enforcement in Los Angeles in 2023, with 15 officers shot fatally, according to a report from the Fraternal Order of Police.

Gascón made it through a recall effort in August 2022 after the effort failed to obtain the necessary number of signatures. The recall group accused Gascón of being “soft on crime” and directing prosecutors to “coddle criminals.”

The Los Angeles Association of Deputy District Attorneys, which represents prosecutors in Los Angeles County, voted in favor of Gascón’s recall.

Should Gascón seek the death penalty in this case? Yes No

Completing this poll entitles you to The Western Journal news updates free of charge. You may opt out at anytime. You also agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use Yes: 99% (158 Votes) No: 1% (2 Votes)

Gascón received $2 million in financial backing from Soros and reportedly refused to prosecute nearly 12,000 cases during his first year in office.

“We have nothing but compassion for the family of Deputy Clinkunbroomer. They are experiencing an unthinkable loss. Nothing that can happen in the criminal justice system will ever repair the harm of losing someone so beloved,” the Los Angeles County District Attorney’s Office told KABC in a statement.

“You can’t do this to families. We need to defend our law enforcement officers,” Kim Clinkunbroomer said.

Gascón did not immediately respond to the Daily Caller News Foundation’s request for comment.

All content created by the Daily Caller News Foundation, an independent and nonpartisan newswire service, is available without charge to any legitimate news publisher that can provide a large audience. All republished articles must include our logo, our reporter’s byline and their DCNF affiliation. For any questions about our guidelines or partnering with us, please contact licensing@dailycallernewsfoundation.org.

Truth and Accuracy Submit a Correction → * Name

* Email

* Message



* All fields are required. Success! We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.