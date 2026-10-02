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An ambulance driving past suburban houses on a sunny day.
An ambulance driving past suburban houses on a sunny day. (halbergman / Getty Images)

Mother Murders Her 4-Year-Old Daughter After Losing Custody Battle

 By Jack Davis  October 2, 2026 at 10:15am
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Hours after a Houston woman lost a custody battle over her 4-year-old child, she shot and killed the child and then shot herself.

Cibelle Savella, 35, died the day after she killed her daughter, Vivian, after being ordered to give her into the custody of her father, Aaron Savella, according to the New York Post.

“There was a custody hearing earlier today that didn’t go well for the mother,” Houston Police Lieutenant Larry Crowson said Tuesday.

“She came home, shot her 4-year-old, and then shot herself,” he said.

Cibelle Savella, who was from Brazil, divorced her husband two years ago after they were married for four years.

The New York Post, citing a report from the Daily Mail, said that not only did Cibelle Savella lose custody, she was ordered to pay child support to her ex-husband and cover half of the child’s medical bills.

She was also banned from attending any school performances or activities and could not speak to her daughter in Portuguese unless someone was with her who knew the language.

Houston police said they received a call about the shooting at 5:45 p.m. Tuesday, when they found the girl shot to death and the mother shot and wounded, according to KTRK-TV.

The mother, who had shot herself in the face, was taken to a hospital where she died Wednesday.

“I’ve been practicing family law for 28 years and have never experienced anything like this,” Charlotte Rainwater, the lawyer representing Aaron Savella, said, according to KHOU-TV. “The family is devastated by this outcome.”

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“I don’t think anyone in this courtroom on Tuesday contemplated this could be the outcome,” she said.

The family issued a statement saying, “Our family is devastated. Vivian was four years old. She was loved without limit by her father, Aaron, and by everyone whose life she touched. There are no words for what has been taken from us.”

“Aaron did everything the law asks of a parent who is trying to protect his child. He trusted the courts. He followed every order. He waited for the process to work,” the statement said.

“On Tuesday, a judge placed Vivian in his primary care, and she was supposed to come home to him that evening. She never did,” the statement said.

“We ask the public to remember that there are fathers everywhere who fight quietly, patiently, and within the law to protect their children. Their stories are rarely told, and they should be. We are grateful to everyone who has reached out with kindness. We ask for privacy as we grieve,” the statement said.

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Jack Davis
Contributor, News
Jack Davis is a freelance writer who joined The Western Journal in July 2015 and chronicled the campaign that saw President Donald Trump elected. Since then, he has written extensively for The Western Journal on the Trump administration as well as foreign policy and military issues.
Jack Davis is a freelance writer who joined The Western Journal in July 2015 and chronicled the campaign that saw President Donald Trump elected. Since then, he has written extensively for The Western Journal on the Trump administration as well as foreign policy and military issues.
Jack can be reached at jackwritings1@gmail.com.
Location
New York City
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Topics of Expertise
Politics, Foreign Policy, Military & Defense Issues




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