Mother Sent Chilling Last Text to Daughter, Then Her Body Was Found Naked and Burned

 By Jack Davis  September 20, 2022 at 6:06pm
One day before a 59-year-old Georgia woman was found dead in the woods naked and partially burned, a baffling message allegedly from her came to her daughter.

“They are not going to let me go, love you there is a key to the house in the blue flower pot by the door,” Deborah Collier wrote, according to the New York Post.

That was not all.

Along with the cryptic message, Collier wired $2,385 to her daughter, Amanda Bearden.

According to a missing person’s report obtained by People, Bearden called her mom’s phone “but she did not pick up.”

Police also called Collier’s phone, but only connected to voicemail.

Collier left her Athens home on Sept. 9 with a debit card and her driver’s license.

Two days later she was found in a ravine in Habersham County, roughly 60 miles from her home, according to the Post.

Collier had driven away in a rented vehicle because hers was being repaired. The vehicle was tracked using the satellite radio signal, and police were dispatched.

According to a police report posted to Fox News, the vehicle was found on Sept. 11, off the side of an abandoned logging road. The report noted that a Tallulah Falls police officer said the vehicle had been there on Saturday but that the location was an area where parked vehicles were not uncommon.

An officer searching “observed a nude female laying on her back, grasping a small tree with her right hand,” about 30 feet away from the road at the bottom of a ravine, according to the Habersham County Sheriff’s Office report.

The report said Collier had “charring to her abdomen.” A red tote bag was nearby as was a partially burned blue tarp.

The report said Bearden told police at the scene her mother had no mental health issues or suicidal tendencies and that she had a bad back and would not have walked far into the woods.

Bearden told police it was unusual for her mother to have taken a trip without telling the rest of her family.

Police have classified her death as a homicide, but have said little else.

“Over the past several weeks, actions have been taken to further the investigation and collect evidence that might lead to possible suspect identification,” the Habersham County Sheriff’s Office said, according to NowHabersham.

Jack Davis
Contributor, News
Jack Davis is a freelance writer who joined The Western Journal in July 2015 and chronicled the campaign that saw President Donald Trump elected. Since then, he has written extensively for The Western Journal on the Trump administration as well as foreign policy and military issues.
Jack can be reached at jackwritings1@gmail.com.
