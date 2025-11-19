Mother and Son Hospitalized After Being Viciously Attacked by a Mob of Elementary School Students

A Chicago woman and her two children were attacked Monday by a pack of students from the kids’ elementary school — with the mother and son injured badly enough to need medical treatment.

Carshawnda Hatter, 33, and her 9-year-old son were hospitalized after the attack, which was recorded in a video that has since gone viral, according to WGN-TV.

Hatter was home with her son and daughter from Orville Bright Elementary School on Chicago’s South Side on Monday after school had ended.

Police said the attack took place just after 3 p.m., WGN reported.

No arrests have been made.

Video posted to the social media platform X shows Hatter and her two children walking on a sidewalk. A group of students — made up of boys and girls — follows, closes in, and then starts to attack, taunting the woman.

WARNING: The video below contains violent images some viewers may find upsetting.

Chicago Family Attacked … CHA Trumbull Park Homes, 2447 E 106th … this is related to Bright Elementary School at 10740 S Calhoun Ave … word is the community is orgnaizing an action at the school Tuesday morning Nov 18, 2025 #ChicagoScanner #CrimeNews pic.twitter.com/0dxrt0D4W7 — SubX.News® (@SubxNews) November 18, 2025

“They were literally waiting (along) the way we walk home, just to jump all of us,” Hatter told reporters when she showed up at the school the next day, WGN reported.

“So I asked my kids to come to the next side of the street with me, so they wouldn’t get jumped,” she said.

“So we kept walking. They followed us all the way. … And then they fought my son and hit my son first. … Then they dragged me in the grass,” she said.

Carshawnda Hatter, a 33-year-old mother from #Chicago, spoke out after she and her children were attacked by students Monday while walking home from Orville Bright Elementary School on the Far South Side. pic.twitter.com/bpRz8cQuA3 — Chicago CrimeChasers News Update (@chiccrimechaser) November 18, 2025

Hatter said her son has been bullied at school in the past. She met with school administrators Tuesday to work out a solution.

“I’m trying to get justice for my son,” she said.

“And you deserve it,” a parent outside the school told her.

WGN quoted a parent it did not identify as saying students from the school have been ganging up on other children.

“It’s been an ongoing thing in this community, and the parents don’t take accountability for anything their kids do,” one parent said.

In a statement obtained by WGN, Chicago Public Schools said the district is “horrified” by the attack.

“Chicago Public Schools (CPS) prioritizes the safety and well being of our students, staff, and families, and we are committed to building a physically and emotionally safe teaching and learning environment in every school,” the statement said.

“We are horrified by the attack on this family, and we are working collaboratively with City departments and agencies to provide support to the victims of the attack. CPS is coordinating closely with the Mayor’s Office, CPD, CHA, and other City departments to provide additional support to the family.

“School administrators, teachers, and support staff work with students to create an open environment where conflicts and grievances can be addressed. School leaders work with parents and all parties involved to find a resolution, adhering to the Student Code of Conduct (SCC) as they address any confirmed violations. In addition, it is always our goal for all members of our school communities, including staff, students, and parents, to work together proactively to maintain a safe and calm environment at our schools.”

Meanwhile, Chicago’s leftist mayor, Brandon Johnson, published a post on X declaring the attackers’ behavior “unacceptable” and “calling for calm as we conduct a full investigation and ensure there is accountability for the attackers and healing for the victims.“

A report in The Root, a website of “Black News and Black Views with a Whole Lotta Attitude,” indicated that Hatter has sickle cell anemia.

