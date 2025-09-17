Share
Multiple police officers at a crime scene in Tucson, Arizona.
Multiple police officers at a crime scene in Tucson, Arizona. (csfotoimages / Getty Images)

Mother and Her Two Teen Daughters Stabbed in Their Own Apartment in the Middle of the Night

 By Jack Davis  September 17, 2025 at 2:55pm
An overnight attack in Mesa, Arizona, left a woman and her two daughters injured.

Mesa police said all three were asleep at about 4:30 a.m. Wednesday when the attacks took place, according to KNXV-TV.

The attacks began when an intruder stabbed a 16-year-old girl.

The girl was able to flee the apartment in which the family lived and find a home nearby, from which she was able to call police.

While the 16-year-old was gone, an 18-year-old girl and the mother of the two girls were likewise stabbed.

Mesa police labeled the stabbing “an isolated incident,” saying that they do not believe there is any danger to the public.

The three victims were all taken to hospitals for treatment.

All three victims are expected to survive, according to KPHO-TV.

Mesa police said it is unclear how the intruder was able to enter the apartment.

No suspect has been found, Mesa police revealed.

“This is still early in the investigation, and there is no information to give out about the suspect at this time,” a Mesa police statement said, according to the Arizona Republic.

“The suspect has not been located at this point, but officers are working hard to process the evidence and follow up to potential leads,” police said.

Police did not disclose the names of the victims or offer an explanation of any motive for the stabbings.

Police said no description of the suspect is available, according to KSAZ-TV.

Violent crime in Mesa has been increasing in recent years, according to the Mesa Tribune, citing data from the Arizona Department of Public Safety.

There were 2,467 violent crimes in Mesa in 2024, a 7.8 percent increase from 2023. Mesa police cleared 52.9 percent of the cases reported, state data said. Violent crimes include murder, aggravated assault, robbery, and sexual assault.

Jack Davis
Contributor, News
Jack Davis is a freelance writer who joined The Western Journal in July 2015 and chronicled the campaign that saw President Donald Trump elected. Since then, he has written extensively for The Western Journal on the Trump administration as well as foreign policy and military issues.
Jack can be reached at jackwritings1@gmail.com.
Location
New York City
Languages Spoken
English
Topics of Expertise
Politics, Foreign Policy, Military & Defense Issues




