An overnight attack in Mesa, Arizona, left a woman and her two daughters injured.

Mesa police said all three were asleep at about 4:30 a.m. Wednesday when the attacks took place, according to KNXV-TV.

The attacks began when an intruder stabbed a 16-year-old girl.

The girl was able to flee the apartment in which the family lived and find a home nearby, from which she was able to call police.

While the 16-year-old was gone, an 18-year-old girl and the mother of the two girls were likewise stabbed.

Mesa police labeled the stabbing “an isolated incident,” saying that they do not believe there is any danger to the public.

The three victims were all taken to hospitals for treatment.

All three victims are expected to survive, according to KPHO-TV.

Mesa police said it is unclear how the intruder was able to enter the apartment.

No suspect has been found, Mesa police revealed.

“This is still early in the investigation, and there is no information to give out about the suspect at this time,” a Mesa police statement said, according to the Arizona Republic.

“The suspect has not been located at this point, but officers are working hard to process the evidence and follow up to potential leads,” police said.

Police did not disclose the names of the victims or offer an explanation of any motive for the stabbings.

Police said no description of the suspect is available, according to KSAZ-TV.

Violent crime in Mesa has been increasing in recent years, according to the Mesa Tribune, citing data from the Arizona Department of Public Safety.

There were 2,467 violent crimes in Mesa in 2024, a 7.8 percent increase from 2023. Mesa police cleared 52.9 percent of the cases reported, state data said. Violent crimes include murder, aggravated assault, robbery, and sexual assault.

