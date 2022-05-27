Share
News

Mother of Uvalde School Shooter Speaks Out: 'Forgive Me, Forgive My Son'

 By Richard Moorhead  May 27, 2022 at 11:43am
Share

The mother of the Uvalde school shooter has spoken out for the second time since the tragedy.

Adriana Martinez was briefly interviewed by Televisa on Friday.

Speaking in Spanish, she asked that the public forgive her son, Salvador Ramos. Ramos was shot and killed following the massacre.

Trending:
Video: Horrific Bow-and-Arrow, Knife Attack Leaves 5 Dead, Proves Dem Schemes for Gun Control Don't Work

“I have no words,” Martinez said. “I have no words to say.

“I don’t what he was thinking. He had his reasons for doing what he did, and please don’t judge him.

“I only want the innocent children who died to forgive me.”

When asked what she would tell the families of the slain children, Martinez again pleaded for forgiveness.

“Forgive me, forgive my son. I know he had his reasons.”

When pressed on her son’s motives in the crime, Martinez said she didn’t know.

“To get closer to those children instead of paying attention to the other bad things. I have no words. I don’t know.”

In a previous interview with ABC News, Martinez said Ramos was “not a monster,” but admitted that he could be “aggressive.”

Ramos shot his grandmother before attacking Robb Elementary School on Tuesday, killing 21 students and teachers in one of the deadliest school shootings in American history.

Related:
Armed Woman Kills Man Who Was Shooting Into a Crowd of People, Police Say

Descriptions of the shooter’s family life painted a picture of a troubled home and behavioral problems on the part of the 18-year-old. Ramos’ father was not actively involved in his life and he had recently begun living with his grandparents.

Ramos had reportedly engaged in petty crime and practiced self-mutilation.

The teen’s peers described Ramos alternatively as a victim of bullying and as a bully himself.

A neighbor of Ramos said he frequently argued with his mother.

“He was just mad at the world,” Joseph Moreno said of the eventual mass shooter.

Truth and Accuracy

Submit a Correction →



We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.

Tags:
, , ,
Share
Richard Moorhead
Richard Moorhead is a conservative journalist, a graduate of Arizona State University, service member, and guitar player.




Biden Claims to Have Been Accepted to Naval Academy in Speech - Was Later Disqualified for Military Service
Mother of Uvalde School Shooter Speaks Out: 'Forgive Me, Forgive My Son'
Pentagon Preparing to Supply Ukraine with Game-Changing New Weapon
Child Witness Says Cop Told TX Students to 'Yell for Help'; One Did, and Then the Gunman Shot Her
Rand Paul Slaps Down Democrat 'Domestic Terror' Bill in Scathing Senate Floor Speech
See more...

Conversation