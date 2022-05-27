Mother of Uvalde School Shooter Speaks Out: 'Forgive Me, Forgive My Son'

The mother of the Uvalde school shooter has spoken out for the second time since the tragedy.

Adriana Martinez was briefly interviewed by Televisa on Friday.

Speaking in Spanish, she asked that the public forgive her son, Salvador Ramos. Ramos was shot and killed following the massacre.

The mother of the Texas school shooter speaks out: "Forgive me, forgive my son, I know he had his reasons."

“I have no words,” Martinez said. “I have no words to say.

“I don’t what he was thinking. He had his reasons for doing what he did, and please don’t judge him.

“I only want the innocent children who died to forgive me.”

When asked what she would tell the families of the slain children, Martinez again pleaded for forgiveness.

“Forgive me, forgive my son. I know he had his reasons.”

When pressed on her son’s motives in the crime, Martinez said she didn’t know.

“To get closer to those children instead of paying attention to the other bad things. I have no words. I don’t know.”

In a previous interview with ABC News, Martinez said Ramos was “not a monster,” but admitted that he could be “aggressive.”

Ramos shot his grandmother before attacking Robb Elementary School on Tuesday, killing 21 students and teachers in one of the deadliest school shootings in American history.

Descriptions of the shooter’s family life painted a picture of a troubled home and behavioral problems on the part of the 18-year-old. Ramos’ father was not actively involved in his life and he had recently begun living with his grandparents.

Ramos had reportedly engaged in petty crime and practiced self-mutilation.

The teen’s peers described Ramos alternatively as a victim of bullying and as a bully himself.

A neighbor of Ramos said he frequently argued with his mother.

What could have led to Tuesday's shooting at Robb Elementary? A neighbor of Ramos, Joseph Moreno, shed light on Salvador Ramos' life.

“He was just mad at the world,” Joseph Moreno said of the eventual mass shooter.

