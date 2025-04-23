Mother of Woman Killed by Illegal from El Salvador Calls Out Democrats for 'Despicable' Behavior

Patty Morin, the grieving mother of Rachel Morin, has unleashed a searing rebuke of Democrats, and she’s absolutely right to do so.

Rachel Morin was brutally raped and murdered in 2023 by Victor Martinez-Hernandez, an illegal immigrant from El Salvador.

The pain of losing her daughter is still raw for Patty, but what’s making it worse is the Democrats’ recent shameless behavior, which Morin spoke to Fox News Digital about recently.

She’s specifically calling out Sen. Chris Van Hollen, a Maryland Democrat, for his recent trip to El Salvador to advocate for Kilmar Abrego Garcia, a deported illegal immigrant.

Abrego Garcia, who the Trump administration alleges is tied to the vicious MS-13 gang, was deported back to El Salvador as part of the administration’s sweeping immigration reform, a move Van Hollen claims to be fighting against.

But Patty sees through this charade.

First, she knows squarely where some of the blame should lie: the Joe Biden-Kamala Harris administration.

And not just for their lacking policies, which are well-worn territory at this point, but their response — or lack thereof — to it all.

“Their silence and their actions or lack of actions speak volumes to their character and the values that they hold,” Morin told Fox News.

Not that that means any currently relevant Democrats, like Van Hollen, are doing any better.

“They would rather champion his cause, a criminal, than the victim,” Morin said. “Americans, and especially Marylanders, are outraged. This political stunt that he’s pulled.”

Her words cut to the core of a deeper truth: Democrats have abandoned their own constituents in favor of illegal immigrants. There’s just no other way to put it.

Morin added, “It makes me angry just talking about it because it shows that I’m of no value, my daughter is no value to them, and she was very precious to me.”

And who can blame her? While she mourns her daughter, Van Hollen is using taxpayer money to fly to an El Salvadoran megaprison to fight for a man with alleged gang ties who had been in the U.S. illegally.

This is as tone-deaf as it is despicable. Americans, including Patty Morin, have said enough is enough when it comes to unchecked immigration, yet Democrats don’t just ignore them, they flaunt it in the faces of victims with their performative outrage.

The media’s bias is glaring — they’d rather peddle sob stories about deported migrants than honor the victims of crimes committed by illegal immigrants. That’s so backward it almost defies belief.

Democrats like Van Hollen are so out of touch with their constituents that they seem utterly oblivious to the outrage their actions provoke.

While Patty Morin grieves, Van Hollen postures as a champion of “due process,” but his priorities are clear: illegal immigrants come first, American crime victims last. It’s the sort of dereliction of duty that would make even Barack Obama blush.

This is also an established pattern at this point. Democrats have consistently chosen to fight for the rights of those who break our laws over the safety of their own people.

The Abrego Garcia stunt has sparked widespread outrage, with many Americans seeing it as a slap in the face to victims like Rachel Morin.

At best, it’s heartless, and at worst, it’s treasonous.

Patty Morin’s voice is a rallying cry for those fed up with a party that seems to care more about optics than justice.

Are Democrats really this blind to the pain of their constituents, or do they simply not care?

Either answer is shameful, and Patty Morin is right to call them out.

